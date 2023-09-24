The president of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has urged religious leaders across the country to keep praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the country with God’s help, saying Tinubu can fix Nigeria with God’s help.

Oladele, who also called on Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu in addressing the economic challenges confronting the nation, said there is hope at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria.

The church leader of CAC made this appeal during the 2023 International Pastors Conference of the church, held at Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, just as he expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon see positive changes under the administration of Tinubu.

According to him, the current economic hardship is not peculiar to Nigeria alone but said the steps taken by Tinubu were needed at this particular period for the betterment of the life of Nigerians and for the economic emancipation of the country.

The CAC president said if the intentions of President Tinubu at resuscitating the economy of the country are genuine, Nigeria will soon emerge strong and become a pride of all and sundry.

“But is it something we need this time, I believe yes, it will lead to the betterment of the lives of Nigerians. Life is not easy. If the road is rough we have an end in sight. I believe if we are upright, seek the face of the Lord, and turn from our wicked ways in Nigeria there is a kind of light at the end of this tunnel.

“If we go by the promise made by President Tinubu, we will see some positive changes. I see him as a serious individual. We can see some changes in the few months that he has been there. We pray that he will not be sabotaged by some individuals. In the next four years, if we are patient, we believe there will be some changes.

“We have always told those in government that the reason they were elected is to see to the prosperity of the people. If they fail in that duty, they will stand before God one day. God is going to ask them one day how they conducted themselves while in a position of power.

The CAC President called on political leaders to retrace their steps and return to God for Him to rescue the nation from impending calamities and called on the government at all levels to be conscious of the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

Speaking on the security of the country, Oladele said the security apparatus of the country should be rejigged and called for the recruitment of more security personnel to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country.

He called on security personnel in the country to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity, saying the country will soon experience some positive changes if the efforts of President Tinubu are not sabotaged and Nigerians give him maximum support.





Pastor Oladele said the security of the country should be given priority by President Tinubu, saying that education must also be given priority attention.

The cleric said, “We are not making it in terms of security. We have a long way to go. The security architecture must be rejigged. The country has to employ more hands.

“We are under police. We are told that a local government in Niger State is bigger than the entire Southeast, how many policemen do we have in that kind of place. We can do better than what we have.”

Speaking on the conference, he said over 12,000 pastors attended this year’s Pastor’s conference, saying the conference will afford the clerics to learn about preaching, leadership, and other areas of pastoral service.

According to him, churches are not static things, and that means an effective pastor is constantly learning in order to keep fresh.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE