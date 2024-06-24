President Bola Tinubu had condoled with Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his family over the passing of Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, his mother-in-law.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president described the passing of Hajiya Maryam, who is the mother of the vice-president’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as a deeply painful loss.

President Tinubu not only mourned the deceased but also celebrated her legacies of philanthropy and good virtues.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Maryam, President Tinubu urged the family to take solace in the remarkable life the departed matriarch lived.

Similarly, former president, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deepest sympathies with Shettima over the death of his mother-in-law.

Muhammadu Buhari said the death of Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the vice president’s wife, Hajiya Nana was extremely sad, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the Vice President and his family at this challenging time.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.

