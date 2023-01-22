Tinubu, best qualified to become next president of Nigeria — Lagos deputy gov

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has described the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the best man to take over as the next president of Nigeria, come May 29, 2023, being the most experienced, courageous and capable to lead the nation out of her present predicaments.

Hamzat made this declaration at the weekend at a Support Rally organized by Lagos State Yam Dealers Association in collaboration with the Independent Campaign Council (ICC) at G.R.A Ikeja.

The deputy governor, who maintained that Tinubu was ahead of all the major contenders for the topmost seat in the country, noted that Nigeria at this point needed a leader who is bold, experienced and very intelligent and who knows what to do and how to get the right people that can do the job.

“Asiwaju has done it before. He is experienced, truthful and can lead the country. He can do it better. Let’s vote for the intellectual. He knows the way, Let us follow the one that knows the way. Don’t follow those that are spreading lies. Cast your votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tiinubu as President on Saturday, February 25,” he said.

The deputy governor, therefore, urged members of the association to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure that they come out and vote massively for Asiwaju Tiinubu, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and all other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.





“Vote for all APC candidates from the Presidential to the House of Assembly seats. We have about one month to the election; go and inform all your neighbours, customers, and family,” he said.

Earlier in his Opening Address, the Director-General of, the Independent Campaigns Council, Mr Tayo Ayinde, who is also the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the event was mainly to complement the efforts of the party to drum support for her candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He disclosed that so far, the Council had engaged many professional bodies from the formal and informal sectors who he said had pledged their support to the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party.

In her remarks, the APC Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, urged Lagos State Yam Dealers Association members to vote massively for Tinubu, the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates vying for various positions.

The President of the Lagos State Yam Dealers Association, Hon. James Olaosebikan, in his remark, said they were at the ICC office to express their sincere appreciation to the state government for their numerous programmes which their members had enjoyed and to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He pledged the commitment and support of the association to campaign and vote for Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu and all other APC candidates in the State.