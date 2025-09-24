Tinubu, Atiku, Sultan of Sokoto, Emirs of Kano, Ilorin, others expected at Ladoja’s coronation ceremony

•As traditional rites commences •Billboards, banners flood Ibadan •We’ve never witnessed such —Residents •Coronation committee issues traffic advisory

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, Emirs of Kano, Dr Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, among others, are expected to be in attendance at the coronation ceremony of Senator Rasidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Confirming this to our correspondent in a telephone chat, the media aide to Ladoja, Chief Adeola Oloko, said President Tinubu confirmed his attendance to the Olubadan designate in a telephone conversation.

According to him, Tinubu assured Baba during a telephone conversation that he would attend his coronation ceremony in Ibadan.

“Tinubu and Ladoja were members of the National Assembly in the defunct Second Republic. Ladoja, then, represented Oyo South Senatorial District while Tinubu represented Lagos West Senatorial District.

“Also, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, notable traditional rulers and politicians, including serving and former governors, will grace the occasion.

“Some governors that served alongside Ladoja in the Third Republic, including Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Mr Ayo Fayose and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, are also expected at the event,” he said.

Some residents and visitors in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune submitted that the epoch event is unprecedented in the political annals of Ibadanland.

They submitted that awareness campaign created through billboards, banners and posters is unprecedented.

According to them: “Billboards and banners are strategically mounted at the various corners of the city.”

The development further shows that the nomination of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan is accepted by all the well-meaning people in the town.

They submitted that awareness campaign created through billboards, banners and posters is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, the Olubadan designate, Senator Ladoja, has commenced the mandatory traditional rites ahead of the presentation of Staff of office and wearing of crown.

One week coronation ceremony which started on Monday with Interdenominational prayers will climax with the presentation of instruments of office and other events on Friday.

Meanwhile, in line with the tradition, Oba Ladoja has been stopped from receiving visitors with effect from Monday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the directives became imperative in order to allow the traditional rites to be carried out.

In another development, the cultural fiesta, as part of activities lined up for the Coronation ceremony was held at Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku on Tuesday.

The fiesta had in attendance the President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indegiens (CCII), Barr. Niyi Ajewole, President of Ibadan Mogaji’s, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, and the Coordinator of Ibadan Compound Peace Initiatives (ICPI), Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, among others.

A cultural fiesta, as part of activities lined up for the Coronation ceremony, was also held at the Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku, on Tuesday.

The fiesta had in attendance the President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indegiens (CCII), Barr. Niyi Ajewole, President of Ibadan Mogaji’s, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, and the Coordinator of Ibadan Compound Peace Initiatives (ICPI), Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, among others.

The cultural fiesta featured traditional dances, music, and attire showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Ibadan people.

In other news, the organising committee inaugurated by the Oyo State government to oversee the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has announced the closing of some routes leading to the ancient Mapo Hall.

The affected routes include Beere Junction inward Mapo Hall, Born photo junction inwards Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction inwards Oja’ba and Itamerin Junction inwards Mapo Hall.

The committee stated in the traffic advisory, issued on Tuesday, that the affected routes shall be shut by 7:00am on Friday.

The security committee, which is under the general committee chaired by former CCII president, Chief Bayo Oyero, informed that traffic diversions at the routes were occasioned by the coming of President Bola Tinubu who promised to attend the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan.

It, however, made it known that it has provided three official designated parks in Ibadan, namely, Ibadan North Local Government Area’s Car Park in front of Immigration Office, Agodi.

The second car park is located at the football field beside Yemetu Police Station, while the third car park is at Liberty Stadium, Oke-Ado.

The committee added that buses will be provided to convey well-wishers with valid invitation cards to Mapo Hall.

It enjoined all food, drinks and other vendors to ensure they arrive at the venue between 6am and 6:45a.m.

The committee concluded in the traffic advisory that the convoys of President Tinubu and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, are allowed to ply the roads leading to Mapo Hall, the venue of the coronation ceremony.

