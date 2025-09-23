Tinubu, Atiku, Sultan, Emirs of Kano, others expected at Ladoja’s coronation ceremony

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, Emirs of Kano, Dr. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, among others, are expected to be in attendance at the coronation ceremony of Senator Rasidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Confirming this to our correspondent in a telephone chat, the media aide to Ladoja, Chief Adeola Oloko said President Tinubu confirmed his attendance to the Olubadan designate in a telephone conversation.

According to him, “Tinubu assured Baba during a telephone conversation that he would attend his coronation ceremony in Ibadan.

“Tinubu and Ladoja were member of the National Assembly at the defunct Second Republic. Ladoja, then, represented Oyo South Senatorial District while Tinubu represented Lagos West Senatorial District.

“Also, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, notable traditional rulers and politicians, including serving and former governors, will grace the occasion.

“Some governors that served alongside Ladoja in the third Republic including Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Mr. Ayo Fayose and Otunba Gbenga Daniel are also expected at the event.

“We have never had this kind of event in the history of Ibadan. Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi even confirmed it during his visit to Baba on Sunday.

“The development might not be unconnected with the previous positions that Baba had held, as former governor and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

Some residents and visitors in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune submitted that the epoch event is unprecedented in the political anal of Ibadanland.

They submitted that the awareness campaign created through billboards, banners and posters is unprecedented.

According to them, “Billboards and banners are strategically mounted at the various corners of the city.

The development further shows that the nomination of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan is accepted by all the well-meaning people in the town.

Meanwhile, Olubadan designate, Ladoja has commenced the mandatory traditional rites ahead of the presentation of Staff of office and wearing of the crown as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The week’s coronation ceremony which started on Monday with Interdenominational prayers will climax with the presentation of instruments of office and other events on Friday.

Meanwhile, in line with tradition, Oba Ladoja has been stopped from receiving visitors with effect from Monday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the directives became imperative in order to allow the traditional rites to be carried out.

A close aide to the Olubadan designate who preferred anonymity, said,” Baba [Ladoja] is not receiving visitors again, as you can see.

“There are certain traditional rites that need to be carried out before the coronation day. This can only be done in seclusion”

“I cannot say the particular day that the seclusion will last but what I know is that Baba is not receiving visitors again until after the Coronation ceremony.

In another development, the cultural fiesta, as part of activities lined up for the Coronation ceremony was held at Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku on Tuesday.

The fiesta had in attendance the President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indegiens (CCII), Barr. Niyi Ajewole, President of Ibadan Mogaji’s, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, and the Coordinator of Ibadan Compound Peace Initiatives (ICPI), Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade among others.

The cultural fiesta featured traditional dances, music, and attire showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Ibadan people.

The coronation cultural fiesta saw active participation from the Ibadan community. Locals and visitors alike came out to witness the colorful ceremony, celebrate the new Olubadan, and enjoy the cultural displays.

