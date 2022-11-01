Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, commiserate with Davido, Chioma over son’s tragic death

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, have all commiserated with Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido, and his partner, Chioma, over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The death of Ifeanyi who recently marked his 3rd birthday on October 20 came as a rude shock to the entire nation. The young Ifeanyi was confirmed dead after drowning in his father’s swimming pool in Lagos.

While joining the growing list of Nigerians to console Davido and his partner Chioma, the presidential candidates of APC, PDP and LP all prayed to God to grant the Adeleke Family the strength to bear the huge loss of their son.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tweeted: “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”

Atiku Abubakar, wrote on Facebook, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

Taking to his official Twitter account, Peter Obi tweeted, “I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Also extending condolences to the Adeleke family, the official spokesperson for APC presidential campaign council, Festus Kenyamo, SAN took to Twitter to mourn the late Ifeanyi.

He wrote, “I was actually waiting for a family statement on this to be sure. My condolences to this young family for experiencing this grief at this time. May God Almighty grant the Adeleke family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss; and to all those who have suffered a similar fate.”