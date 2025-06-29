Tinubu, Atiku, others mourn as Aminu Dantata dies at 94

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman, business mogul, and philanthropist, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

Dantata, who passed away at 94 in the early hours of Saturday, was a renowned and accomplished businessman.

Tinubu, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Dantata’s death as a monumental national loss because of his sterling contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

In addition to his long-standing and reputed business acumen, the late Dantata served as Commissioner for Planning and Development in the old Kano State, among other public sector roles.

President Tinubu eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy, which he said touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.

The President recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as deeply encouraging and beneficial.

“With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation.

“Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians,” the President declared.

“President Tinubu sends his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Government, and the people of Kano State on the death of Nigeria’s illustrious son,” the statement added.

Likewise, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the demise of the Kano-born billionaire businessman as an earthshaking loss not only for the people of Kano State, but also the Nigerian business community and Africa at large because of his immeasurable contributions to the national economy and job creation.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Atiku said he was devastated by the passing of such an astute and veteran businessman who was a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa and whose family name instantly rings a bell.

“Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity,” Atiku said, adding that, “It is impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family.”

The Waziri Adamawa noted that Dantata was a risk taker, one of the qualities of great entrepreneurs and business investors.

“I’m particularly impressed by how the late Aminu Dantata transformed the family businesses from traditional buying and selling into modern civil engineering and construction services that had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians,” the former presidential candidate said.

Atiku added that the late Dantata was also imbued with the passion to serve humanity because of his extensive philanthropic activities, which he carried out quietly.

Similarly, northern governors have expressed sorrow over the demise of Dantata.

In a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described his death as a national loss and the end of a remarkable era.

He noted that the deceased was one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected private sector figures.

The NSGF Chairman wrote, “It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State as well as the Northern States Governors’ Forum, mourn the passing of Elder Statesman and one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.”

According to him, “His demise marks the end of a remarkable era, an era defined by visionary enterprise, uncommon generosity, rare humility and integrity.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering figure in the economic history of Nigeria who belonged to a class of visionary leaders committed to enterprise, development and uplifting humanity.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large are both monumental and enduring. We have indeed lost a pillar of support, a source of wisdom, and a true elder statesman.”

The NSGF chairman extended his condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the entire nation.

In the same vein, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, expressed sadness over the demise of the billionaire businessman, describing him as one of the most successful Nigerians.

Tajudeen said the deceased was a trailblazer in the private sector who ventured into various businesses across sub-sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas.

The speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, specifically hailed Alhaji Dantata for sustaining his success in different spheres of life for several decades despite economic realities.

He described the late business mogul as a man who made indelible marks in business, religion, and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Barau Jibrin, as well as hundreds of other Kano residents, attended the funeral prayers of the late business mogul, which were done in absentia.

Dantata was said to have left in his will that he should be buried in Medina, Saudi Arabia, close to the grave of his late wife.

However, the Council of Ullamas felt it was highly important to do the Sallatul Gaib (prayers of the death in his absence) for the deceased.

The prayers were led by the State Chairman of the Council of Ullamas, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Jibrin, other top dignitaries, and hundreds of other Muslim faithful from across the state.

The funeral prayers, which were conducted at the famous Bn Abu Thalib Mosque along Audu Bako secretariat, Kano, were earlier announced by the Council of Ullamas.

Speaking shortly after the prayers, Jibrin described Dantata’s death as a great loss, not only to Kano State, but also to the entire country.

He noted that, for decades, the deceased was well known for his philanthropic work, touching the lives of many people.

