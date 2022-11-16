Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to interact with private school owners on November 30

The presidential candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party, Peter Obi and of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, will have a town hall meeting with the private school owners in the country.

The meeting, which will take place in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, is at the instance of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS) in Nigeria.

NAPPS is the umbrella association for proprietors of private schools in Nigeria and has more than 50,000 active members nationwide.

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, disclosed this on Wednesday at a virtual news conference ahead of the association’s annual international conference and exhibition for this year with a theme “Revamping Africa’s education for sustainable development: Private education perspective.”

Otubela said the four presidential candidates are not coming for a debate but for deep interaction with the private school operators and the providers of allied services in the country.

He said only the four candidates were invited to explain to the school owners and teachers and other conference participants the education programmes and policies they and their parties have as agenda particularly for private education in the country to enable them to know who can genuinely transform the country’s education sector to an appreciable height.

He said they are scheduled for different (and not the same) times between November 30, and December 1, 2022, to enable them to have more effective interactions with each of them.

Otubela also noted that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the conference while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is the special guest of honour.

He explained that the conference with this year’s edition 15th in the series would have participants from across the 774 local government areas of the country and from other African countries such as South Africa, Gambia and Ghana.

He said there would be a training programme for school owners, teachers and other educators, public lectures, exhibitions of products and services from local to multinational companies, as well as award ceremonies for deserving members of the society and NAPPS during the event.

He said the government of both Oyo and Ogun States as well as the security agents have assured NAPPS of the provision of effective security measures to safeguard the lives and property of all attendees of the event.

He said the overall objective of the conference is to share ideas and thoughts, gain new knowledge and exposure, partnership and network that could enhance participants’ effectiveness in their services back home.

He said the results from the previous editions are a testament for the conference.

