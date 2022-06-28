Tinubu, Atiku and the Nigerian project

Opinions
By Albert .O. Akinyemi
Tinubu IPOB The era of lame ducks is here, English reports ASUU The global coalition against ISIS, conflict parents Children’s empowerment Dangers of APC’s consensus , 2023 and the demonisation of zoning, FIRS Blasphemy Of 2023 polls, Spiritual values and Nigeria politics, 2023: Ogun governorship and vote for continuity, Nigeria Adetona smoking Zoning and its ugly, On challenges of education sector, democracy Joe Makoju: The saint goes home, OGUN 2023: Restructuring and Nigeria, Still on Dr Chinelo’s gruesome death, Votes belong to political parties, Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, the recent primary elections significantly produced two political heavyweights, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, as presidential flag bearers of their respective political parties, namely the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being the two major political parties in Nigeria. Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial and industrial capital, where he held sway from 1999 to 2007. Atiku won his election as governor of Adamawa State the same year, but was brought into the Villa by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Vice President of Nigeria. Interestingly, while in office, both respectively engaged the incumbent president, a retired Army General, in a battle of wits and will.

I am not a fan of Tinubu and neither am I a fan of Atiku. But I know the two of them too well, having interacted with them during the convoluted political transition programme of retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, the self-styled military president. I was a governorship aspirant under a defunct party in Ondo State at the time. Both of them are experienced and inexorable personalities, strong-willed and unwavering. They are not likely to be surrounded and controlled by self-seeking and insensitive opportunists Nigerians derogatorily refer to as “the Cabal”. We are likely going to see in either of these men, a determined, no-nonsense president poised to reset Nigeria. Yes, the two candidates are stupendously rich. At the primaries, both reportedly armed themselves with war chests loaded with dollars, a chunk of which was allegedly doled out to delegates to secure victory. Though this delegate buying strategy for electoral victory is abhorrent, we cannot blame them because delegate buying is a culture we have embraced and entrenched over the years. However, I believe either of them would consider what to do to put an end to the culture if and when he gets to the Villa in 2023.

In certain quarters, it is believed that Tinubu and Atiku are not likely to loot the national treasury because they are wealthy enough. I concur with this school of thought. I think the two men are propelled not by the desire to become richer, but by the desire to make history. They will write their names in gold by putting Nigeria on the path of economic recovery, political stability, national unity and progress. I know that in transforming the economy for instance, each of them will give the MSME sector, regarded as the engine of economic growth, greater consideration. Any government that creates the conducive environment for this critical sector of the economy to thrive will surely make Nigeria an economic giant and a prosperous nation. Tinubu and Atiku are likely going to concern themselves with uniting the country rather than pursuing an ethnic agenda that will further exacerbate the already tense atmosphere in the land. I say this because both of them belong to the liberal school of thought. Atiku  is a Muslim but not a fundamentalist; he is married to Titi, an Ijesha woman from Osun State, while Tinubu is married to a Christian. Both are nationalists; they think about Nigeria and how to make it great. They have built bridges of understanding, friendship and collaboration across the six geopolitical zones. Considering their dispositions and antecedents, I am sure that their ministerial and other political appointments will not be influenced by religious or ethnic considerations, but by merit and adherence to the principle of equity, justice and fair play. With a government formed by either of these men, we are not likely going to hear cries of marginalisation or we want to leave Nigeria from any zone.

I have a strong feeling that either of them, on getting to power, will attend to those lingering constitutional issues threatening the unity and survival of this country. Already, Tinubu in his manifestos has promised to create state police. And I know Atiku is in favour of federalism. Anyone that becomes the next president will rebuild Nigeria. With either of them, I know there will be security of life and property, there will be an end to terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. Every Nigerian will feel at home wherever he or she decides to live and make a living without any fear of intimidation and domination or threat to life and property, our country will be a haven of peace and stability. So, with Tinubu and or Atiku, Nigeria will rise again. The project will not die.

  • Dr. Akinyemi is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Forum of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Business Membership Organisations of Nigeria ( MSME Forum).

 

 

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Opinions

Olugbenro Ajayi: The passage of a teacher, college administrator, an illustrious…

Opinions

Time to review the Nigerian Passport

Opinions

Pondering over what Atiku Abubakar is saying

Opinions

Disequilibrium: Precarious reality for Nigeria’s intelligentsia

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More