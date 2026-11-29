A “do me, I do you” kind of game is unfolding in Abuja right now. The contest is playing out in the courts and is being orchestrated by political operatives. Atiku is seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential ambition, and the system appears to be fighting back. Though what we have seen so far is that the flip side of Atiku’s fight against Tinubu has equally erupted from the courts—culminating in the recent favourable ruling secured by Nafiu Bala Gombe, who is seeking to upturn the leadership of the African Democratic Congress—the battle may be more than meets the eye.

The story of Tinubu and Atiku is an apt friend-to-foe narrative. They started well at the beginning of the Fourth Republic. Both have long been members of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua political family—the group that nearly installed Atiku as president in 1993 after pushing the former deputy to General Olusegun Obasanjo during the military era; General Musa Yar’Adua himself was close to the top seat during the earlier part of the unwinding transition programme midwifed by the gap-toothed General Ibrahim Babangida. Aside from the political group that brought them together, the duo are also businessmen and may have had some common dealings that are not open to public view. Nevertheless, they appeared as close allies in public, and that culminated in the “goodwill” Atiku extended to Tinubu in 2003, when he alerted him to a likely betrayal script in the then-emerging AD/Afenifere/President Obasanjo relationship ahead of the 2003 elections. President Olusegun Obasanjo had entered a deal that would allow the AD/Afenifere to endorse his second term, but he was to later capitalise on that deal to wipe out five of the six AD governors. Only Tinubu survived because a hint came from Atiku, we were told. That goodwill enabled Tinubu to emerge as the last of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors standing after the 2003 election, as the other five were replaced by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what was seen as a mega-conspiracy operation. That act of kindness from Atiku apparently cemented the closeness between him and Tinubu, and we saw the former Lagos State governor standing firmly with Atiku as the latter struggled to keep hold of his number-two position in Obasanjo’s government between 2003 and 2007. To reciprocate Atiku’s 2003 goodness, Tinubu offered him the presidential ticket of the then-emerging Action Congress (AC), a party he carved out of his faction of the AD.

The friendship continued afterwards, but with Atiku’s return to the PDP and Tinubu’s decision to build his own political empire by rebranding the AC as the ACN, the gulf began to expand. It became obvious that Tinubu had turned the corner in 2014 when he openly supported Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. With Atiku’s return to the PDP after his defeat at the APC convention, the gulf between him and Tinubu could only widen. In 2019 and 2023, the duo pursued different causes, with Tinubu emerging as president in the battle of 2023.

When I asked a close ally of the president whether Tinubu would have dragged Atiku to the election tribunal and all the way to the Supreme Court after the 2023 election if events had turned out the other way, the ally replied that the friendship between them might not have allowed Tinubu to do so. But it appears that the saying “all is fair in war” is not being spared here. Atiku’s camp has dragged Tinubu through the courts in the United States, seeking to unravel the secrets behind the US records on the president; he has also taken up cases in Nigerian courts seeking to stop the man from the 2027 race.

Is that why we are seeing a tit-for-tat in Nafiu Bala Gombe’s emergence and the huge dagger drawn against Atiku’s candidature for the 2027 election? Only the system can answer that.

Tinubu’s allies would say that Atiku’s travails are in the courts and that they want their man kept clear of the matter. Yet not a few would argue that the greatest beneficiary of any stop-Atiku campaign might be Tinubu, so his name cannot be kept off our lips.

Is the Tinubu–Atiku story leading us towards the case of Julius Caesar and Marcus Brutus, as we see in Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar? The act that yielded the famous line “Et tu, Brute?” (“You too, Brutus?”) and led to “the most unkindest cut of all”? Or are we witnessing a replay of the Othello–Iago characters in another Shakespeare play, Othello, where close alliance turned to enmity and betrayal, and friends became foes?

Yet as both camps battle for survival, awaiting the pronouncements of the judiciary, Tinubu remembered his former ally and celebrated the Adamawa-born politician at 80. In a statement from the Presidency, Tinubu felicitated his former ally and commended his contributions to Nigeria’s political development, education and the private sector.

The statement released on Wednesday, 25 November, recalled Tinubu’s support for Atiku’s presidential aspiration in 2007 under the platform of the defunct AC, adding that their longstanding political engagement was an example of democratic pluralism. Tinubu said that political actors should be free to participate, present alternative visions and contribute to national discussions on leadership and governance.

The statement continued: “The President further acknowledged Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and private sector development, particularly his establishment of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, which he said had expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.”

In view of the unfolding push and shove between Tinubu’s and Atiku’s camps within the courtrooms in Abuja, we deserve to highlight the next paragraph in the presidential statement, which states that “Tinubu noted that although he and the former Vice President now belong to different political camps and hold contrasting views on national issues, their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability should remain paramount.”

I believe that the two camps need to dwell more on the above statement. If Atiku’s camp is striving to stop Tinubu’s 2027 presidential run and Tinubu’s camp is also retaliating with a bid to terminate Atiku’s campaign by removing his party from the ballot, who benefits from the ultimate destruction? In history and literature, most stories of friends turned foes have ended in tragedy. And tragedies do not breed laughter or smiles. They bring tears of sorrow.

That is why the two camps must seek to apply the brakes even at this point. We do not need to know who struck first. We do not need to know who is defending his rights. The claim by some presidential aides that heaven would not fall if Atiku is not on the ballot should be seen merely as the outbursts of overzealous followers.

Heaven may not have fallen on the earth in recent years, but cracks in the ozone layer have caused the inhabitants of the earth to run helter-skelter, mouthing global warming. The Yoruba have a proverb that says you only know the beginning of a war; you cannot predict the end of the battle. When Adolf Hitler was starting the Second World War, I am sure many of his aides goaded him on. How many of them lived to tell the story of that war? The crisis between the Sage, Obafemi Awolowo, and his erstwhile deputy Ladoke Akintola must have started “like play like play”, but extremists within the polity allowed Èṣù, the classical trickster and the wily god of intricate webs, to pour petrol onto the naked fire, and it went on to consume the First and the finest Nigerian Republic—the one that laid the foundation for a true federation through the dictates of the 1963 Constitution.

So, who benefits if Atiku is schemed out of the 2027 race? Some APC loyalists will say that the votes from parts of the North which would have gone to Atiku would willy-nilly go to Tinubu in that instance, and that “the North would not vote for Peter Obi, who might seek an extra four-year term for the South and prolong the return of power to the North.” Well, that seems a plausible argument on paper. But such men forget that Nigerians like to side with the underdog or the one seen as being victimised. If the courts stopped Atiku, the blame would fall on President Tinubu, and it would be easy for the former Vice President to whip up sentiment across the North and direct a large proportion of the voters the way he wanted. If, at the last minute, a blocked Atiku started parading the one-term agreement signed by Peter Obi across the North and urging his supporters to back the former Anambra governor, how far do they think that would go? In 2023, Obi won in Lagos and secured substantial votes from the South-West states, not primarily because of Igbos living in those places, but largely because of his appeal to the youths and the student population. In many polling units in Ogbomoso, my hometown where I voted in 2023, Obi received votes not because Igbos live there but because the youths felt his appeal. In those units, the LP did not even have party agents. Such is the herd mentality of voters on election day.

Besides, if the system helps by knocking Atiku off the ballot in the 16 January election, it will assist the G100 to forge the alliance it has been struggling to form since the middle of the year. The opposition group has met several times in search of a common candidate to face Tinubu. So far, they have been unable to fashion the clinical single-mindedness that bred the AD/APP alliance of 1999 and the APC mega-merger of 2014. If Atiku is denied the presidential ticket, the route would then be cleared for the G100 to anoint an Obi/Kwankwaso ticket as the preferred opposition alliance—which Atiku himself would have been forced to market.

As Tinubu noted in the tribute to mark Atiku’s 80th birthday last week, though the duo are in different political camps and hold contrasting views on national issues, “their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability should remain paramount.”

Rather than orchestrate anything that may hurt the polity, I believe that both camps have a duty to promote the nation’s unity and democratic stability.