President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has expressed the commitment of the federal government towards the transformation of the country’s education sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

He said the government is working to strengthen the nation’s higher education system to attain greater heights and meet global standards through technological innovations, research and other laudable policies.

President Tinubu stated this while delivering his speech at the 20th and 21st combined convocation ceremonies of Nnamdi University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra, on Friday.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, Professor Simon Uchenna Atuanya, President Tinubu who is the visitor to the university said the government would continue to prioritize research, technological innovation and development in order to help build a resilient inclusiveness to meet the demands of growing global world.

While assuring the resolve of the administration to continue in its reforms across the sectors of economy of the country, he pointed out that the nation’s future growth and development depend largely on the quality of the country provides.

He challenged the graduands to strive towards encouraging the younger generation through patriotism, hard work, humility and justice as exemplified by the virtues of late sage Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

A total of 3, 262 postgraduates were confirmed and offered certificates of degree, which include 701 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 35 Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy (MPhil/PhD), 1,224 Master’s degrees, 323 Post Graduate Diplomas (PGD) and 979 Post Graduate Diplomas in Education (PGDE-NTI) respectively.

The graduation ceremony of the first degree graduands was held on Thursday by the university.

The President noted that “convocation is a significant milestone in the life of a university which provides an opportunity to celebrate academic achievements recognized by outstanding contributions and reaffirm our collective commitment to the development and advancement of knowledge.”

“As you leave the university I have the confidence that you portray the intellectual capacity, moral value and professional skills required for distinguished support in your chosen fields.”

“The world you are entering demands innovation, accountability, leadership and integrity. I therefore urge you to uphold the virtues of patriotism, excellence, accountability and service to humanity,” he said.

“As ambassadors of this institution named after the legendary and Nigeria’s statesman, Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, you must strive to embolden the ideals of vision, courage and service associated with his legacies and to bring honour to the university and the nation ,” he charged the graduands.

According to him, they must use acquired skills and knowledge to solve problems, create opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

“Convocation is not only a celebration but also marks the beginning of a new culture of responsibility and opportunity.”

“This administration recognizes education not merely as a social service but as a strategic investment in human capital, economic growth, technological innovation and national development.”

“Through targeted reforms led by the federal ministry of education, we are working to strengthen our universities, improve institutional reforms, and position Nigeria’s higher education for greater global competitiveness. We are also committed to expanding access to education, improving infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning.”

The chancellor of the university, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbom Gbom Jos, in his remarks, said the ceremony was partly in honour of Great Zik, whose legacy and contributions remarkably led to the country’s independence and who stood for education to liberate the mind.

He urged the graduands to emulate the good conduct of late Nnamdi Azikiwe and to be good ambassadors of the university where they may be.

The chancellor tasked them /, “not to view the world ahead of them with apprehension but face it with audacity, discernment and wisdom as problem solvers of tomorrow”.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Igochukwu Bond Anyaehie, in his welcome address, said the institution has attained a milestone within the first year he assumed office, adding that the graduands must live above board in their sojourn as beacon bearers of the university.

He reminded the graduands that they must bear the mark of the great man named after the university.

The VC called for viable partnership between the institution and those conferred with honorary causa degree awards to assist the university attain an enviable height.

The high point of the ceremony was the award of honorary causa degrees to Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma with a doctorate degree in Corporate Governance, Rev. Easter Ajayi (doctorate in Divinity on Religion and Alhaji Sanusi Muktar (doctorate of Business Administration), respectively.