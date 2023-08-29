Following the economic challenges facing the country at the moment, the traditional ruler of Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness Igwe Innocent Elochukwu Obodoakor, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing the challenges.

The monarch noted that the President assumed office amidst an already existing economic crisis in the country and he needed prayers and support from all quarters irrespective of political, tribe, ethnic and religious affiliation to change the ugly situation.

Igwe Obodoakor made the appeal while declaring open the community 2023 New Yam festival celebration, held at his palace in Agulu, last weekend.

According to him, “Nigerians should be patient with the President. The President came into power when the country was already in an economic mess, no doubt about it. So we need to follow him gradually to enable him fix the country properly for the good of all.”

The monarch, however, lamented on the recent ministerial appointment made by the President. According to him, it is unfortunate that the recent ministerial appointment does not favour the Igbos as one of the major tribes that have contributed a lot to the development of the country. “The President should urgently look into it and make amendments by appointing more Igbos into his cabinet, for the sake of peace, unity, fairness and Justice,” he concluded.

Tribune Online gathered that a similar celebration was also held at Aguluzigbo, a neighbouring community where the traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Rufus Iloduba, Ugochinyelu, the President General of the community, Chief Elochukwu Nwokedike and the royal cabinet, also used the celebration to seek for peace among relevant stakeholders in the community.

The event took place at the Igwe’s Palace, Etitinabo, Etuleze village, Aguluzigbo

