Sandra Nwaokolo

As the Nigerian general elections continue to gather momentum, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made a grand entrance at his polling unit located in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The renowned politician was accompanied by his wife, Remi, and was greeted with unbridled enthusiasm by his supporters who had eagerly awaited his arrival.

Tinubu, who exuded an air of confidence and composure, was seen addressing his fervent supporters in a bid to calm their excitement.

It was evident that the APC flag bearer had come well-prepared to cast his vote at the polling unit, which was already buzzing with activity.

As the elections draw to a close, all eyes remain fixed on the outcome of this keenly contested race.

