Tinubu approves regulatory licenses for North’s oil project

President Bola Tinubu has approved the issuance of key regulatory licenses for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, a multibillion-dollar oil exploration venture located at the border of Bauchi and Gombe states in Northern Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known during the commissioning of the permanent site of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy in Alkaleri Local Government Area, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor.

Lokpobiri said the Kolmani licenses approval is in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the energy sector as a driver of economic growth, noting that all outstanding regulatory requirements for the Kolmani project have now been addressed.

“This informed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for us to ensure that all outstanding critical regulatory licences for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project were issued,” he stated.

He added that the development signals a renewed focus on deploying national infrastructure and institutions to transform Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, Lokpobiri commended Bauchi State for aligning with the federal government’s agenda through the establishment of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy (BOGAA), which he said would contribute significantly to building the technical workforce needed in the industry.

“Given our vast fossil fuel reserves, the Federal Government, through the PTDF, continues to champion advancements in human capacity and technology,” he said.

“It is my expectation that the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy will forge a strong partnership with PTDF, ensuring the delivery of long-term success and sustainability for the sector.”

The Kolmani Integrated Development Project, first inaugurated in November 2022, marked the beginning of oil exploration in Northern Nigeria, specifically in the Kolmani River II oil field, which straddles Bauchi and Gombe states.

Also speaking at the event, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, expressed appreciation for the federal government’s support and reiterated the state’s commitment to the success of the academy.

“This institution will serve as a foundation for skill acquisition and innovation that will benefit not just Bauchi State but the entire nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), through its Group Chief Executive, Bayo Ojulari, recently announced plans to resume oil drilling operations in the Kolmani oil field.

