President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million in financial assistance for families of victims of the boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which claimed 29 lives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to the state on behalf of the president.

The accident, which occurred on Friday near Oweikorogha community, left 29 people dead, while 51 others survived, according to authorities.

During the visit, Shettima met with injured survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital (BMUTH) in Yenagoa.

He said Tinubu had directed relevant federal agencies to support the Bayelsa State Government’s search and rescue operations.

The president also instructed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve transportation in riverine communities and reduce the risks associated with water travel.

Tinubu described the incident as a national tragedy, noting that the victims had families, relationships and responsibilities.

He observed that waterways remained vital transportation routes in Bayelsa, linking communities to essential services, including schools, hospitals and markets.

The president also commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the accident and the establishment of a commission of inquiry, stressing the importance of implementing its recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

In his response, Diri appreciated Tinubu and Shettima for their intervention and support for the affected families and residents of the state.

The governor disclosed that preliminary findings suggested the accident might have been prevented if established safety regulations had been followed.

“From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy. The loading point was not an approved government loading point,” he said.

Diri said the state government was working with federal agencies, security organisations and other relevant authorities to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts.

He added that the government was providing medical attention and feeding for survivors receiving treatment at hospitals across the state.

The governor further disclosed that the search operation was ongoing and that the capsized vessel had yet to be recovered.

He expressed concern that some victims might still be trapped inside the boat, making it difficult to determine the final casualty figure.

Beyond the accident, Diri appealed to the Federal Government to expedite construction of the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project.

He explained that Bayelsa’s difficult riverine terrain made road construction particularly expensive, requiring sustained financial and technical cooperation between the federal and state governments.

The governor also sought federal support for the completion of three senatorial roads in the state.

He urged Shettima to present the infrastructure concerns to Tinubu and secure the president’s support for their resolution.

As part of the visit, the vice president met with relatives of the victims and presented cash assistance to affected families.

The boat accident occurred while the vessel was transporting passengers to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony.