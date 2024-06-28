President Bola Tinubu has approved the purchase and distribution of foodstuffs worth N155 billion to alleviate hardship across the nation.

The approval was granted during the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting on Thursday in Abuja, where President Tinubu urged state governors to collaborate in addressing the needs of citizens.

In a statement released by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu emphasized his commitment to providing the necessary support to help Nigerians through these challenging times.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate rollout of the National Construction and Household Support Programme to cover all geo-political zones in the country,” the statement read.

“Other items under the National Construction and Household Support Programme include deployment of N155 billion for the purchase and sale of assorted foodstuff to be distributed across the nation.”

Tinubu also approved the delivery of a N50,000 uplift grant each to 100,000 families per state for three months.

ALSO READ: Kogi govt distributes 300 farm implements, 210 pasture seeds to farmers

Tinubu emphasised the urgency of boosting food production, noting that the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is a pivotal project as the states within this axis form the food belt of the nation, with Badagry being an important artery for food export.

“Our states must work together to deliver on the critical reforms required of us to meet the needs of our people. Time is humanity’s most precious asset. You can never have enough of it. It is getting late.

“We are ready and able to support you in the form of the mechanization of your agricultural processes and the provision of high-quality seedlings.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE