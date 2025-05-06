Tinubu approves mandatory use of NIN authentication in MDAs

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth), a digital identity verification platform developed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to streamline and secure access to government services across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This is just as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved and directed the mandatory use of the NINAuth platform for identity verification processes, reinforcing his Renewed Hope Agenda on digital governance and data security.

The NINAuth service offers a comprehensive suite of authentication solutions, including web, mobile, and API interfaces, designed to enhance privacy, user control, and service delivery.

Citizens and legal residents will now be able to authenticate their identity for critical government functions such as SIM registration, immigration services, tax filings, driver’s license renewals, and access to government intervention programs.

Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, in a statement, noted that the new platform marks a major step in ensuring a secure, efficient, and transparent digital identity ecosystem in Nigeria.

“By requiring explicit user consent before any personal data is shared, NINAuth promotes transparency and gives individuals control over their information,” he said.

The NIMC emphasised that the NINAuth application is the exclusive channel for all NIN-based authentication going forward, supporting real-time verification and compliance with national identity policies.

This rollout is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity infrastructure, promote database harmonisation across MDAs, and drive more inclusive and efficient public service delivery.

