President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of an inland dry port in Kebbi State, following a request by Governor Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, describing the approval as part of his administration’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities and accelerating development across the country.

The President announced the approval on Tuesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, where he also thanked the people of Kebbi State for their massive turnout, warm reception, and continued support for his administration.

Addressing thousands of party supporters, political leaders, and stakeholders, President Tinubu confirmed that he had approved Governor Idris’s request.

“I understand your request for an inland dry port, and it is approved for Kebbi State. I have listened carefully to the Kebbi Governor, and we are working together,” the President declared, drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The approval is expected to open a new chapter in Kebbi State’s economic development, with the proposed facility offering opportunities to strengthen international trade, facilitate cargo movement, attract investment, stimulate commercial activities and generate employment.

President Tinubu thanked the people for their solidarity, prayers and support, urging eligible voters, particularly the youths, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

ALSO READ: Osun monarch declares zero tolerance for violence against women

Acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, especially the rising cost of living, the president assured that his administration remained determined to ensure that ongoing economic reforms translate into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens. He highlighted efforts towards affordable food, improved incomes for farmers, employment opportunities for young people, and greater economic prosperity.

He described the 2027 elections as an important opportunity for Nigerians to sustain the reforms and development initiatives of his administration, expressing determination to consolidate the foundations already laid.

Earlier, Governor Nasir Idris warmly welcomed President Tinubu and members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, describing the unprecedented gathering at the stadium as a powerful demonstration of the people’s confidence in the president and the APC-led administrations.

The governor assured President Tinubu of Kebbi State’s overwhelming electoral support in 2027, declaring that the state would deliver 100 per cent votes for the APC.

He expressed profound appreciation to the President for the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s interventions in Kebbi, particularly in agriculture, road infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, employment generation, and other critical sectors.

According to him, federal development initiatives have complemented the efforts of his administration, creating new opportunities for farmers, women and youths while strengthening infrastructure and improving access to essential social services.

Governor Idris also commended the military, police, task force and other security agencies for their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to sustain collaboration with the federal government and security agencies to strengthen peace and security across the state.

He maintained that the ongoing construction of roads and implementation of other development projects across Kebbi demonstrated the commitment of APC-led governments to delivering on their promises.

The governor also dismissed attempts by some individuals on social media to portray a contrary picture of the political situation in the state, noting that the massive turnout at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium had provided a clear and convincing response to such narratives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in his remarks, highlighted the Federal Government’s investments in road infrastructure, electricity and healthcare in Kebbi State, urging residents to sustain their support for President Tinubu.

He cited the ongoing Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project as a major national infrastructure investment that would improve connectivity and facilitate economic activities across the country. He also highlighted rehabilitation works on the Jega–Koko–Yauri and Bunza–Koko federal roads.

On electricity, the Vice President disclosed that the capacity of the Birnin Kebbi transmission substation had been increased, while a 3.5-megawatt solar power project was being constructed in Ambursa to improve electricity supply to homes and businesses.

Shettima commended Governor Idris for his commitment to development, particularly in education, healthcare and infrastructure, noting the state’s efforts towards upgrading primary and secondary healthcare facilities and developing a teaching hospital.

He urged the people of Kebbi to come out in large numbers to vote for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2027, stressing the importance of continued support for the administration’s development agenda.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, described the Tinubu administration as a government that had demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of Kebbi State and the wider Northern region.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s financial and developmental interventions in road construction, agriculture, security and other critical infrastructure, observing that their impact was increasingly being felt at the grassroots.

Yari urged the people to sustain their support for the President, stressing that political unity and collective commitment remained essential to the continued development of Kebbi State and Nigeria.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, also acknowledged the developmental strides recorded in Kebbi, particularly in road infrastructure, agriculture, education and healthcare.

He noted that the massive turnout at the rally reflected the strong support enjoyed by President Tinubu and the APC in Kebbi and neighbouring states, describing the gathering as a demonstration of the party’s growing political strength in the region.

Former Kebbi State Governor and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Senator Adamu Aliero; and Ambassador Saidu Nasamu Dakingari also commended President Tinubu for his leadership and efforts towards strengthening political unity in Kebbi State.

They particularly acknowledged the president’s role in bringing political stakeholders together, describing the growing cohesion within the APC as a significant development ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other prominent personalities who addressed the rally included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; and several other political leaders, serving and former public office holders, and APC stakeholders.