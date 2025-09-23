Education

Tinubu approves construction of 600-capacity hostels for Abuja Law School

Lawrence Bajah
Bola Tinubu, Tinubu upgrade 8800 primary healthcentres, Tinubu sign tax bills, Tinubu on Benue Tinubu to declare open legislative dialogu,Day of Democracy Tinubu's Democracy Day address, NANS lauds Tinubu for curtailing ASUU strike in Nigeria, Yoruba, Itsekiri groups charge Tinubu to end Benue killings, support for Tinubu's re-election, 83% of Nigerians don’t trust Tinubu govt, NASS, Judiciary — Survey

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to immediately commence the construction of two hostels of 300 capacity each for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

The President also directed the construction of the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat, Jabi District, with Nile University.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, stated that the projects will be executed under emergency consideration.

He disclosed that one female hostel with a capacity for 300 occupants and another 300-capacity male hostel will be constructed in the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, to provide accommodation for students of the school.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat with Nile University, when completed, will ease traffic congestion on the road leading to the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NRC MD, Kayode Opeifa, NRC recovers coaches, locomotives after Abuja–Kaduna train derailment
Next Article Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, professionally known as Faith BBNaija S10: Why I didn’t stand up when Joanna was leaving — Faith

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×