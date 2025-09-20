Tinubu approves automatic employment for late FCT Head of Service’s children

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved automatic employment for the four children of the late Grace Adayilo, former Head of the FCT Civil Service.

This was announced by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during Adayilo’s funeral service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja. Wike conveyed the President’s condolences and described Adayilo as a dedicated, humble, and loyal public servant.

The minister stated that the President’s directive aims to provide for Adayilo’s family following the loss of their breadwinner. One of the children is currently undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Port Harcourt. Details of the specific roles or positions the children will assume in the civil service have not been disclosed.

Speaking at her funeral on Saturday, Wike said that while death is inevitable, Adayilo’s passing was painful because it came without warning and robbed the FCT Administration of one of its most committed officers.

“We all know that we will die one day, that is guaranteed, but there are certain deaths when it occur, it pains. It becomes more painful when there is no sign, when somebody you are relating with, working with, just comes to work and the next day you hear that the person has passed on,” the minister said.

The minister, Wike, praised Adayilo’s exceptional work ethic and dedication, noting that she had consistently demonstrated a swift response to directives, a no-excuse attitude, and a genuine concern for staff welfare, which earned her his admiration and confidence as Head of Service.

He urged everyone to emulate her selfless and caring spirit to humanity.

“Very strong, very humble, and very loyal. No excuses. Even if I was away, once I called, within minutes the assignment was done. She did not joke about payment of salaries and entitlements. She was a good mother.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and on behalf of Mr. President, I want to say sorry, and send our condolences to the family. Mr. President has directed me to give the four children automatic employment, because now there is no breadwinner for them to survive,” he declared

Grace Adayilo, the pioneering Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory, passed away on September 1, 2025, just hours after ministering at a church service.

Her sudden death shocked colleagues and associates, as she appeared to be in good health during the service.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu in October 2024, Adayilo brought reform-driven leadership, prioritising staff welfare and efficiency in the FCT bureaucracy.

Previously, she served as Permanent Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat. Following her demise, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, former Permanent Secretary of the Youth Development Secretariat, was appointed Acting Head of Service.

