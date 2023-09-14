President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA), pending Senate confirmation.

Similarly, he has approved the appointment of Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

They were announced by a statement issued on Thursday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

It recalled that the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023.

The statement also informed that Mrs. Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

On his part, Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs; and as the Commissioner of Education.

The statement noted that President Tinubu expects the new appointees to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at the agencies in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

The appointments take immediate effect.

