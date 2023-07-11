President Bola Tinubu has appointed Sunday Moses, a videographer with Television Continental, as his Personal Assistant (Videography).

This is according to a list obtained by our publication on Tuesday. Moses has worked closely for Tinubu since 2014, documenting his activities locally and internationally.

Prior to his appointment, he covered the conflict between government offices at Tuareg rebels in Mali.

He is also fondly referred to as ‘tallest’ because of his huge stature.

“I was the brains behind Fireworks, an interview programme on TVC which has become one of the most watched TV programmes,” he stated in his résumé.

