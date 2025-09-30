Tinubu appoints new heads for three key federal agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new heads for three key Federal Government agencies.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government.

Tinubu appointed Bello Bawa Bwari as Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency for an initial four-year term, effective from 18 September 2025.

The President also appointed Mr Aminu Junaidu as Chairman of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, beginning on 18 September 2025.

Similarly, Mr Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan was appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for an initial four-year term, effective from 2 September 2025.

Imohiosen stated that the appointments underscored Tinubu’s resolve to strengthen key sectors and institutions in the country.

He added that the President urged the appointees to apply their expertise towards advancing the growth and development of their agencies for national progress.

