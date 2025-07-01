Tinubu appoints ex-Gov Al-Makura as UBEC governing board chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, inaugurated Al-Makura alongside other newly appointed members of the governing councils of selected federal tertiary institutions, as well as boards of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education.

Alausa, who presented letters of appointment to the appointees on Tuesday in Abuja, charged them to provide visionary and accountable leadership to reposition Nigeria’s universities and colleges for global competitiveness.

In his keynote address, the minister congratulated the appointees on their nominations and confirmations, noting that their appointments were both a recognition of their individual achievements and a call to national service.

He emphasized that governing councils, as the highest policy-making bodies in tertiary institutions, play a crucial role in institutional governance, policy formulation, financial oversight, and ensuring academic and administrative excellence.

“Your appointments are not only a recognition of your individual achievements and contributions to national development but also a call to serve with integrity, vision, and accountability,” he said.

Alausa acknowledged the numerous challenges confronting the tertiary education sector, including funding constraints, infrastructural deficits, industrial disputes, and declining global rankings.

He urged the new council members to provide strategic oversight while respecting the autonomy of university management.

“Your role is not to run the universities on a daily basis, but to provide strategic direction and ensure that the institutions are governed in accordance with the relevant laws and extant policies,” he stated.

The minister stressed that university autonomy must be matched with transparency and accountability in procurement, budgeting, appointments, and contract awards.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalising the tertiary education sector under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the administration is investing in infrastructure, promoting solar energy solutions for campus electrification, enhancing staff welfare, and improving access to quality education.

“Strategic engagements with stakeholders have led to policy reforms aimed at fostering institutional autonomy, promoting research and innovation, and ensuring industrial harmony,” Alausa said.

He reminded the appointees that their roles are not ceremonial but a national duty requiring diligence, commitment, and strategic leadership.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman of the UBEC Governing Board, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.

He assured the Federal Government of the councils’ collective resolve to support the transformation of the nation’s education sector.

The newly appointed chairpersons include Vice-Admiral Victor Ombu (rtd), Chairman, Governing Council, Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa, Delta State; and Prof. Oluremi Aina, Chairman, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State.

Others are Prof. Shuaibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, National Mass Education Commission (NMEC); Adebayo Onigbanjo, National Coordinator, Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit (SPOIU); and Hon. Chidi Nwogu, Chairman, African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja.

Also appointed were Dr. Folashade Kareem, Chairman, University of Jos; Dr. Olusina Adeniyi, Chairman, Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State; and Babatunde Olokun, Chairman, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE