President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

It is to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

A statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), named Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) as the MDGIF Governing Council Chairman.

Mr. Oluwole Adama is appointed as the MDGIF Executive Director and Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe is the Governing Council Secretary.

The NMDPRA has Engr. Farouk Ahmed as the Chief Executive.

Others are Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ms. Amina Maina (North-East – MDGIF Independent Member), Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South, MDGIF Independent Member) and Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West, MDGIF Independent Member.)

The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’re tired of promises, we want action, ASUU tells federal, state govts

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed displeasure over the state of the nation. It urges the federal and other levels of governments to wake up and provide governance that will alleviate the suffering of the masses in the new year. The national president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made this call in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune when asked to assess the state of the nation…....….

Maritime workers threaten to shut down ports nationwide Jan 9

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a nationwide strike threat scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th. The proposed strike aims to shut down all seaports, jetties, as well as oil and gas platforms across the country. In a statement released on Wednesday, John Ikemefuna, the union’s head of media, conveyed the decision on behalf of the President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju……..

EFCC storms Dangote head office

AS part of its ongoing investigations into foreign exchange allocations to some companies in the country, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its Lagos zonal command were at the corporate headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos, on Thursday...….….…