President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-West in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and made available to State House correspondents, disclosed that “Dabiri replaces Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who resigned her appointment on March 30, 2026, to contest in the 2027 General Elections for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.”

Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State. He also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Onanuga noted that the appointment was part of the President’s efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission.