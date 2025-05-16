Tinubu applauded for appointing Cyril Tsenyil as MD of NCDC

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Efficiency in Governance, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr. Cyril Tsenyil as the Managing Director (MD) of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, who served as the Accountant General of Plateau State for eight years, is credited with transforming the state’s revenue generation, collection, and accounting system through a revolutionary systemic overhaul and radical digitisation. These efforts led to an exponential increase in revenue generation, blocked leakages, and saved over 40% in revenue generation costs.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Prince Danesi Momoh and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, Convener and Co-Convener of the Coalition, respectively, described the appointment as a fitting assignment for a capable and unblemished technocrat with vast experience to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

According to the statement, “Last week, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, appointed the leadership of the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC), naming Dr. Cyril Tsenyil as its Managing Director. This is yet another clear demonstration of Mr. President’s renowned ability in leadership recruitment.

“Dr. Tsenyil is a round peg in a round hole. We congratulate him warmly and thank Mr. President for finding him worthy of this important national assignment. It is our heartfelt expectation that he will bring to bear his daring innovations from his time as Accountant General of Plateau State to drive development in the NCDC and achieve its core mandate.

“Indeed, the NCDC, as a development commission, deserves a technocrat like Dr. Tsenyil. With over three decades of experience in accounting, auditing, policy initiation, formulation and implementation, fund management, project management, and regulatory compliance, the NCDC is poised to advance with speed, precision, and in the right direction under his leadership. We look forward to an era of developmental innovations at the NCDC.

“Dr. Tsenyil is an intellectual, scholar, teacher, resource person, visionary, excellent communicator, and a perfect gentleman to the core. With these versatile skills and abilities, his leadership cannot be questioned. We are indeed grateful to Mr. President for once again proving that he is the best talent hunter globally.

“In fact, no other credentials could be better matched for the role of Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission than those of Dr. Cyril Tsenyil. It is, therefore, unfortunate to read a poorly scripted and illogical statement issued by a completely unknown group and individuals under the name ‘Concerned Plateau Youth Forum,’ alleging political influence, favouritism, cronyism, incompetence, and lack of broad-based representation.

“Nothing could be more laughable than these claims. Such assertions are absolute gibberish and hardly deserve a response. However, it is important to clarify that the group in question, including one Pam Danladi who claims to be their leader, are obscure and insignificant figures who lack the pedigree to speak for the people of Plateau State, let alone the good people of North Central Nigeria. They must, therefore, not be taken seriously.

“Once again, we appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the NCDC and making excellent appointments that will foster the growth and development of the region. We congratulate Dr. Cyril Tsenyil and urge him to remain focused, as he has always been, and not be distracted by charlatans,” the statement concluded.

