The former Imo East APC senatorial aspirant, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, has condemned alleged threats and attacks against supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that such actions could undermine Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Enwere, in a statement, described the reported incidents of political intimidation and violence as disturbing and unacceptable, citing the recent attack on popular APC singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, at the National Mosque on Friday as an indication of growing hostility towards individuals perceived to support the ruling party.

He warned that such developments could heighten political tension, discourage voter participation and undermine the credibility of democratic processes.

According to him, threats and intimidation against citizens over their political choices have no place in a democratic society where every Nigerian has the constitutional right to support any candidate or political party.

He said, “This trend must stop as it has dire consequences for our democracy and democratic processes. These actions by political hoodlums are capable of causing voter apathy ahead of the 2027 general election.”

Enwere maintained that President Tinubu enjoys widespread support among Nigerians who, according to him, have recognised the potential benefits of the administration’s economic reforms.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the initiatives through which the Tinubu administration had positively impacted citizens, particularly indigent students who could now access financial support to pay their school fees.

He added that the administration’s economic policies and social intervention programmes had touched millions of lives, expressing confidence that beneficiaries and other supporters would demonstrate their support for Tinubu at the polls.

The former senatorial aspirant, however, insisted that no Nigerian should be threatened, attacked or intimidated for exercising their democratic rights or expressing support for a political party.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect citizens, investigate the reported attack on Rarara and bring those responsible to justice, while taking proactive measures to prevent political violence as activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also urged opposition politicians and political leaders across party lines to caution their supporters against inflammatory statements and actions capable of threatening public peace.

Enwere stressed that political differences should be resolved through democratic engagement, dialogue and the ballot box rather than intimidation, violence or attacks against perceived political opponents.