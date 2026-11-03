Tinubu: APC-Adeleke deal is leaders’ arrangement, not people’s decision — APM chairman

The Osun State Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adebayo Adewale, has described the reported partnership between the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke to secure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 as an arrangement among political leaders, rather than a decision by the people.

Adewale said the proposed partnership highlights the need for a credible political alternative in Osun, insisting that residents would vote according to their conscience in 2027, regardless of any deal reached behind closed doors.

He said, “Honestly, there is nothing wrong with political parties working together where their interests align. That is politics. But let nobody confuse political arrangements among leaders with the wishes of ordinary Osun people.”

Adewale challenged the parties behind the deal to explain what Osun stands to gain.

“The question is simple: beyond all these endorsements, partnerships and political calculations, what exactly are the people getting? What is being offered to improve their lives? How are their interests being protected?” he asked.

According to Adewale, Osun voters are watching developments and understand the difference between personal political interests and the collective interests of the state.

“Osun people are politically conscious. They follow developments, understand political permutations and know the difference between personal political interests and the collective interest of the state. They will vote with their conscience, regardless of whatever arrangements political leaders may have reached,” he said.

He noted that the unfolding political alignments had strengthened the case for a fresh platform built on service, accountability and people-oriented governance, rather than the sharing of positions and negotiation of electoral advantages.

“Let me make this very clear: APM is not coming to Osun to play second fiddle to anybody. We are building a serious political platform with a clear vision and commitment to the people.

“We believe that politics should be about service, development and improving the quality of life of the people, not just sharing political positions or negotiating electoral advantages.

“APM represents an alternative political option for the people of Osun State, and we are confident in the work we are putting in to build our structures across the state.”

Adewale also stated that APM was not waiting on the sidelines, adding that the party was ready to contest elections across the state.

“APM is fully prepared for the 2027 general elections. We are strengthening our grassroots structures, engaging stakeholders and preparing to present credible candidates across the various elective positions.

“Our focus is on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. We are determined to make our presence felt across every local government, constituency and ward.”

He warned the political establishment against mistaking consensus among political elites for popular support.

“I have great confidence in the political consciousness of Osun people. They understand that their votes are their power, and they will not surrender that power to political arrangements made behind closed doors.

“Let nobody underestimate the people. They will make their choices based on their convictions, their expectations and what they believe is best for their future.”

Adewale, however, called on APM members, supporters and stakeholders across Osun to remain united, committed and focused on expanding the party’s grassroots presence.

“Osun deserves a credible alternative. Our people deserve choices, and democracy is stronger when those choices are available.

“We are organising, we are building, and we are ready to take our message to the people. The task ahead is clear, and we are committed to it.

“2027 is another opportunity for the people to make their voices count. APM is ready to be part of that democratic process.”