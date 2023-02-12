By: Israel Arogbonlo

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s rumoured support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fail.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed on Sunday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail. Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary,’’ he said.

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Primate Ayodele revealed that the northern vote will determine the next president of Nigeria while warning Peter Obi to be careful because there will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. He also assured that there will be no coup in the country.

‘’The northern votes will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes, There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. There will be no coup in Nigeria, God has not endorsed such in the country.”

Also, Primate Ayodele warned INEC again concerning the election as he foresees hanky-panky games in the electoral body.

He expressed worries over electronic transmission and the BVAS.

He noted that some officials of the INEC will compromise and some elements will try to frustrate the success of the 2023 general elections.

‘’INEC must be up and doing in this election, lots of hanky-panky games will happen in the commission. I am worried about INEC electronic transmission and BVAS issues.





“There could be means of using the device negatively if some officials of the commission compromise. There are cabals that want to frustrate the efforts of INEC, they are not interested in the success of this election,’’ he opined.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE