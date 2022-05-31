Tinubu, Amaechi, Amosun, Bakare, Badaru face APC screening

NATIONAL chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, finally inaugurated a seven-man panel to screen the 23 presidential aspirants of the party.

Sources told Nigerian Tribune that the list of members of the screening panel, which has former national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as chairman, was not known to other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) until Monday, fueling speculation that the national chairman met with certain individuals outside the national secretariat to pick the seven-man committee.

It was gathered that associates of former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, were not comfortable with the choice of Odigie-Oyegun as chairman of the panel. Both Tinubu and Oyegun were embroiled in cold war over the APC primary that produced incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the APC standard-bearer in the 2016 Ondo governorship election.

The former Lagos State governor was believed to have instigated the plot that saw to the exit of Chief Odigie-Oyegun as national chairman of the ruling party and his replacement with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2018.

About 12 of the aspirants were screened at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Monday, while the exercise continues today for 11 others.

Tinubu, who arrived at the venue of the screening, was accompanied by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; member of the House of Representatives, Honourable James Faleke and a former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Dele Alake, among other associates.





Those who appeared on Monday before the panel alongside Tinubu were Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar; immediate past minister of state, education, Chukuwemeka Nwajiuba; former Ogun State governor and senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice; Felix Nicholas; Pastor Tunde Bakare; former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Senate president, Ken Nnamani; former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yarima and the only female aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.

Those to face screening panel today are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and an entrepreneur, Tein Jack Rich.

Also for screening today are President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; former minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Former Imo State governor and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, may be excluded as he is in the custody of the anti-graft agency over alleged financial sleaze.

Earlier, five aspirants had dropped out of the race, to wit, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan; Minister of Labour and Engagement, Chris Ngige; President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timpire Sylva.

Two of the aspirants, Ohanenye and Pastor Bakare, told newsmen that they would be willing to submit themselves to the consensus option as they noted that the party has the final say.

Ohanenye said she would not go against the position of the party, adding that “If I am asked by my party, APC, to step down, I will not challenge the party because, like they say, charity begins at home.

“I will never see it as a problem to my party because I am going to respect the decision. I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and makes it come up with a better decision.

“So, if the decision is for me to step down, I will not have any choice other than to step down, so long as the party can take my blueprints on board. Definitely, I will respect my party.”

Shortly before meeting the panel, Pastor Bakare spoke in the same vein as he maintained that the party is supreme.

“The party supremacy is of the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.

“The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not. And it depends on the people who is doing the screening. By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for. We have supplied every information. Every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere. Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us. And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions.”