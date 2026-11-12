Tinubu, Alli, Buhari, others pay tribute to Lam Adesina

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senators Sharafadeen Alli and Fatai Buhari, former Senator Ayo Adeseun, Olamide Akala, and other eminent personalities have paid glowing tributes to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina, describing him as a progressive politician whose ideals of integrity, social justice, and people-oriented governance remain relevant to contemporary leadership.

The tributes were delivered at the 3rd Lam Adesina Annual Lecture Series at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, where political leaders, traditional rulers, academics, and other stakeholders gathered to celebrate the former governor’s life and contributions.

President Tinubu, whose message was delivered by his representative, Engr. Joseph Tegbe, described Lam Adesina’s progressive political philosophy as an enduring legacy that should continue to inspire present and future generations of Nigerian leaders.

The president said the late governor demonstrated that strong political convictions could coexist with humility, genuine commitment to the people, and a passion for social justice.

Reflecting on Lam Adesina’s political journey, Tinubu recalled his background as a teacher and columnist with the Nigerian Tribune, through which he consistently articulated his progressive beliefs before venturing into partisan politics.

According to him, the late governor believed that public office holders had a responsibility to expand opportunities and improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

He further noted that Lam Adesina understood social justice to encompass equal educational opportunities for children, improved living conditions for families, and the right of citizens to participate in decisions affecting their lives and hold their leaders accountable.

Tinubu commended the Lam Adesina Foundation and organisers of the annual lecture for sustaining the former governor’s legacy through a platform that promotes intellectual discourse, democratic reflection, and national development.

In his tribute, Senator Fatai Buhari celebrated Lam Adesina’s contributions to progressive politics, describing his life and political journey as an enduring reference point for leaders who believe in public service, accountability, and the welfare of the people.

Buhari noted that the late governor’s commitment to progressive ideals and his contributions to Oyo State’s political development deserved continued recognition, urging the present generation to preserve the values that distinguished his political career.

Similarly, Senator Sharafadeen Alli paid tribute to the former governor, acknowledging his influence on Oyo State’s political evolution and the enduring relevance of his progressive philosophy.

Alli noted that Lam Adesina belonged to a generation of politicians who regarded public office as an avenue to serve the people and advance their collective interests. He stressed the importance of preserving the late governor’s ideals and drawing lessons from his political convictions in addressing contemporary governance challenges.

Also paying tribute was Olamide Akala, daughter of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who extolled the virtues of Dapo Lam Adesina and Ayo Lam for their efforts in sustaining and beautifying the memory of the legendary politician.

She commended both of them for keeping the legacy of Lam Adesina alive through the annual lecture and other remembrance activities, noting that such initiatives ensured that the contributions of past political leaders were not forgotten by younger generations.

Olamide’s tribute also reflected the enduring relationship and political camaraderie among the families of the two former governors, whose contributions remain part of Oyo State’s contemporary political history.

The guest lecturer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji, in his address titled “Shaping the Future of Oyo State: The Nexus Between History, Progressive Politics and Development,” examined the evolution of progressive politics and how the experiences of past leaders could provide direction for the future of Oyo State.

Raji particularly praised the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo for his resourcefulness and commitment to development despite the limited financial resources available to the old Western Region government.

He recalled how Awolowo deployed the region’s economic resources, particularly revenue from cocoa, to execute strategic development programmes, including free education and healthcare services, which he described as revolutionary policies that demonstrated the essence of progressive governance.

The guest lecturer also referenced landmark projects such as Liberty Stadium and Cocoa House, noting that Awolowo’s vision of government was anchored on the conviction that governance must serve the interests of everyone, irrespective of social or economic standing.

He argued that the ideals demonstrated by Awolowo were consistent with the political philosophy that Lam Adesina represented, urging contemporary leaders to learn from both progressive icons.

Raji further urged Oyo State to draw lessons from Lagos State’s development experience, particularly its pursuit of economic self-reliance, sustainability, and institutional stability, noting that the progressive ideals of Awolowo and the governance model associated with President Tinubu in Lagos offered useful lessons for the state.

He stressed that Oyo State must develop sustainable policies that would address the needs of its people, particularly young Nigerians, while prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

The discourse also highlighted Lam Adesina’s achievements in education and healthcare delivery during his tenure as governor, including the reported establishment of more than 1,200 secondary schools, as examples of the importance he attached to human capital development.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hon. Dapo Lam Adesina expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his consistent support and commitment to the progressive political ideology and ideals of his late father.

He described the responsibility of the political heirs of the late progressive leader as one that extended beyond celebrating his memory to sustaining his political philosophy through active participation in the democratic process.

Dapo consequently declared their commitment to working towards the re-election of President Tinubu and the emergence of all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He also recalled the progressive traditions of the Action Group, Unity Party of Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, and Alliance for Democracy, particularly their manifestos on free education, accessible healthcare, agricultural development, and rural integration, stressing that political parties must translate their promises into tangible programmes when entrusted with power.

The event attracted an impressive gathering of political leaders and traditional rulers, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, represented by Oba Kola Daisi; Senators Sharafadeen Alli and Fatai Buhari; former Senator Ayo Adeseun; APC deputy governorship candidate, Adesoji Adedeji; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo; Fatai Ibikunle; and other prominent political stakeholders.

The gathering allowed participants to reflect on Lam Adesina’s contributions to Oyo State’s political development and the continuing relevance of his progressive ideals to governance, national development, and the future of younger generations.