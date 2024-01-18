The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) is set to welcome Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, and other top government functionaries to the investiture of its 34th president, Engr Margaret Oguntala.

The event, which will be held in the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on 20 January 2024, will see Oguntala publicly recognized and celebrated as the first female president of the association in its 65-year history. Although Oguntala has assumed office as president, the investiture is symbolic, in keeping with the association’s tradition and a formal recognition of the elected officers of the association.

In a formal statement, the NSE said, “It’s a new dawn in the history of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, as the 33rd president, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, hands over the baton of leadership to the 34th and first female president in the 65-year history of the NSE.”

The statement further reads, “Mrs. Margaret Aina Oguntala FNSE, popularly known as the ‘Erelu Worldwide’ and regarded as the mother of modern-day engineering in Nigeria by young engineers in Nigeria, took the engineering world by storm when she, against all odds, broke the 65-year monopoly of male engineers as president of the prestigious association.”

Oguntala, an NSE veteran, has been a member since 1996 and a fellow since 2010. She has served in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Ikeja branch between 2010 and 2011, National Exco member in 2012 and 2013, Vice President in 2014, 2015, and 2016, and Deputy President from 21 December 2021. She is also the founder of BAMSAT Nigeria Limited and a board director of several companies.

Speaking on her emergence as president, Oguntala said, “The journey to this office for me has been fueled by a quest to serve with a clear purpose, inspired by the unwavering support I have enjoyed by members of the association and powered by the strong conviction that service is a continuous journey, not a destination.”

She also promised to lead with an inclusive and progressive mindset. “Our administration will lead with an inclusive and progressive mindset; pursuing programs that promote the technological advancement of our dearly beloved country as well as create the desired visibility for the society in the appropriate corridors,” she said.

The Deputy President, Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, will also be inaugurated at the investiture, alongside six Vice-Presidents namely; Joseph Sunday Adebayo (south-west), Danladi Ushiki Adamu (north-east), Rose James Madaki (north-west), Felicia Nnenna Agubata (South-east), Bemogho Ofoeyeno (south-south), and Ademola Isaac Agoro (south-west).

The new national executive committee also comprises Ibrahim Hammadikko (north-east), Aliyu Dutsinma Ibrahim (north-east), Rachel Serumun Ugye (north-central), Ndifon Mbeh Agbiji (south-south), Ibrahim Aghadike (south-east), and Olumide Ogundipe (south-west).

Greg Obiajulu Ashibuogo, Clara Chizoba Anyanwu-Amadi, and Omotola Adenike Adetona will be recognized as statutory audit committee members.

