A pro-democracy and anti-sabotage organisation, The Natives has said that Nigeria is now in the hands of dedicated democrats with the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate.

The ethics group also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his achievements so far in office over two weeks.

Addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, said with Akpabio on the saddle as Senate President, “We are guaranteed a showcase of a Pro-people oriented Parliament that will promote harmony across party lines to accelerate our journey to prosperity through economic growth, security and end to poverty, working alongside with the Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, we can accomplish the rapid development goals we have set for the country.

“Of particular mention is the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, whose one singular action in defiance against the cacophony of misleading voices that sort to plunder us into another crisis played a significant role that eroded the sponsors of national sabotage. You are unmistakably a patriot and the evidence of a reliable partner.

“We cannot fail to appreciate the Nigeria Governors Forum led by their Chairman Governor Abdulrasak Abdulrahman and the Progressive Governors Forum led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, who went out of their way to ensure the stability of Nigeria, their stand was for unity, and they were decisive as 36 Governors stood in Unison.

“By this, you have empowered the administration with visionary allies, builders, and lovers of progress and prosperity, with uncommon strides of hope renewed,” Edwards said.

While congratulating Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbass as leaders of the 10th National Assembly, the Natives also commended President Bola Tinubu for actions taken so far which are aimed to better the development of Nigeria.

Edwards said: “Nigeria is now in the hands of a dedicated democrat, must catch up for 30 years delay in our journey to hope and prosperity for the common good of Nigerians.

“The parliament has been convened, and surely it deserves an all-round goal getter, a development-focused leader, and a competent parliamentarian who must lead us to jobs, security, infrastructure, and uncommon development of a People.

“We call on President Tinubu to keep up the spirit, the engagements, forthrightness, and courage to unburden the country from its shackles.

“Mr President, barely two weeks, your actions in office have startled both old and young, minorities and majority, naysayers, and believers, from your decisive political will showed on fuel Subsidy to your ability to bring workers back to the negotiating table to the choice of reputable and capable COS and the SGF, the harmony of security agencies, engagement of stakeholders, the historical bills signed, the Electricity Bill, Students Loan bill, Data Protection Bill and the continuous offloading of a ready economic team, it is safe to say a New Era is here.





“Above all, we acknowledge the immense goodwill and understanding that countrymen and citizens are pouring toward the seriousness of this administration, this is the way to go as we have no other country, so we call on all Nigerians to join this wagon to greatness.

“In just 15 days, your inclusiveness and deliberate strategy to elevate our lives in this country is appealing. By courage, compassion, and commitment, you set out to free our common heritage from those that hold us back, and as you constantly bulldoze the way, this is clearly heightening our confidence.

“We encourage you to stay on course, we salute your doggedness and support how you are daily translating your manifestos to reality.”

