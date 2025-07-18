Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, others celebrate Buhari at expanded FEC meeting

•President renames University of Maiduguri after him

•Tinubu will uphold dignity of Buhari’s family, Katsina people —Shettima

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and ministers in the incumbent administration were on Thursday joined by members of the immediate family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to celebrate the late former president in an expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held inside the presidential villa, Abuja.

At the special FEC, which was also attended by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other top administration officials, President Tinubu announced the decision to immortalise Buhari by naming the University of Maiduguri after him.

“The University of Maiduguri will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University,” President Tinubu announced just as the son of the former president broke down at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa d

Son of the late former President, Yusuf Buhari, broke down in tears while giving the vote of thanks at the event.

He was moved by the effusive outpouring of tributes by the President and his ministers, who spared no words in describing Buhari in glowing terms.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the Senate, said that the late President Buhari chose honour above headlines during his service to the nation.

He said: “There are moments in the life of a nation when she must pause, not out of routine, but out of reverence. Today is such a moment, as we gather in solemn remembrance of President Muhammadu Buhari—a man forged in the furnace of battle and tempered in the trials of government, who gave everything he had to a country that asked everything of him.”

He added that Buhari led a disciplined life and decided to chase honour, where others chose glory. “Where others sought glory, he sought duty. Whether clad in khaki or in Agbada, through coups, campaigns, criticisms, and crises, he never wavered in his belief in the promise of Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

According to him, the former President never wavered in his austere disposition to life, adding that “His life reminds us of a truth often forgotten in this noisy age, that greatness is not always loud; that history sometimes preserves its most solemn purpose for those who walk for legacy, not fame. Let it be said by generations to come that a man once walked this land with a steady gaze, and an iron sense of duty. His name was Muhammadu Buhari.”

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said that Buhari deserved all the praises heaped on him because he was a patriotic leader.

He said: “We gather today in solemn reverence to honour the memory of the man whose life and legacy are deeply woven into the fabric of our republic. President Buhari was no ordinary person in our national journey. He embodied pride, moral clarity, and an unshakable sense of duty.”

He said that Buhari typified humility in service, adding: “At a time when society was seduced by materialism, he chose a life of modest means and meaningful service. He was devoted to farming, steadfast in his Islamic faith, lived not for applause or affluence, but for praise of God, country, and the cause of the nation.”

He said that the former President gave him some solemn advice when he emerged as the Speaker of the House in 2023, stating that Buhari’s words were clear, urging him to lead as a servant, never as a leader.

“These simple words have remained my compass. His war against corruption was unrelenting. Known to millions as Mai Gaskiya, the Honest One, he lived a life free from personal scandal. His integrity set a standard that will endure,” he said.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, also praised Buhari for what she called his reformist spirit, adding that he left a legacy of reforms.

She stated that the late President was a towering figure in Nigeria’s national life, and an embodiment of discipline, integrity, and unflinching dedication to the service of the country.

She said: “Under his stewardship, the Nigerian Civil Service witnessed a revival… His administration championed the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plans, reflecting his belief in a capable and ethical public service. His emphasis on merit and the rule of law inspired a culture shift that continues to shape reform efforts today.”

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), who is also the governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also described Buhari as a devoted servant of the Nigerian people.

He said: “We gather to pay tribute to a man whose life was woven into the fabric of our nation—a soldier, a patriot, a statesman, and above all, a devoted servant of the Nigerian people. Across every region of our great nation, his legacies remain visible and impactful.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigerian Governors Forum, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, the government and people of Nigeria, and the family of our late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.”

He praised President Tinubu for honouring the late President with a “historic and symbolic,” occasion, adding: “We pray for the peaceful repose of General Buhari. May God grant his family strength and comfort, and may the Almighty continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Buhari’s absence will be felt by generations – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, said the absence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari would be felt by generation of Nigerians.

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday indicated that Tinubu stated this while opening the floodgate of tributes at a special session of the Federal Executive Council in honour of Buhari, whom he described as a civil war hero, a former military head of state, and an anti-corruption advocate.

According to the statement, President Tinubu eulogised Buhari for his patriotism, unshakable convictions, forthrightness and sincerity, adding that generations would feel the absence of a leader whose presence had stirred their convictions.

The statement quoted Tinubu as saying: “Today, we gather under a heavy shadow, drawn from the silence that surrounds a departed leader and the immense weight of a life whose absence will be felt for generations.

“We meet to honour a man whose presence once commanded this very room, whose voice once summoned the best in us, and whose convictions never bowed, even to the strongest winds of public opinion.

“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens. Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile.”

According to the president, “To his peers, he was respectful and without pretence. To those who served under him, he was kind without condescension. And, to those whom he loved most intimately, he was unfailingly tender, loyal, and good.

“His life was a rebuke to vice and a refuge for virtue. The purity of his private character gave radiance to the discipline and integrity of his public service.

“President Buhari’s life was one of austere honour. He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right, rather than what is popular. His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words.

“Yet, with all that he had achieved, his most enduring legacy would be carved in democracy. In a time when many had lost hope that change was possible, Muhammadu Buhari put his faith in the people of this country.”

Tinubu will uphold the dignity of Buhari’s family, Katsina people—Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima who earlier spoke at the Fidua held in honour of the departed President, said on Thursday that President Tinubu will continue to protect the image and dignity of his late predecessor, that of his family, and the Katsina people.

While speaking at the Fidau (third day prayers) in honour of Buhari, held at his Daura home, Shettima said that Buhari was one of the greatest sons of Africa, who he said pursued justice with sincerity.

A statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted Shettima as saying that, although Buhari was often misunderstood, he always acted in pursuit of justice and with sincerity.

“Ibn Khaldun reminds us that the goal of civilisation is the attainment of justice. Justice is the bone that holds human society together. It was justice, as he understood it, that President Muhammadu Buhari pursued—often misunderstood, but always with sincerity,” the statement quoted Shettima as saying.

The statement also indicated that Shettima extended the Federal Government’s sympathy to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, adding that President Buhari had a deep sense of loss when he received the news of the demise of the former President.

He said: “President Tinubu is personally pained by the loss of his friend, brother, and political soulmate. The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, will continue to protect the image and dignity of Buhari’s family and the entire people of Katsina State.”

He added, “When you are in power, your friends know you; when you are out of power, you know your friends. In death, President Muhammadu Buhari has proved to the world that he is, indeed, the greatest son of Africa. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannah. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.”

The special FEC meeting also saw many ministers and government functionaries pouring out torrents of praise on the departed former President.

Buhari, provided unblemished service- Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, in his tribute, declared that President Buhari served the country without blemise, adding that he was a singular figure who shaped Nigeria at multiple junctures in its history.

He said: “The passing of late President Muhammadu Buhari has evoked different emotions and reactions from the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond. This is expected, for he was one of only two people to govern our country twice—first as a military head, then as a democratically elected president.

“There is one consensus, however, amidst all the varied opinions: President Muhammadu Buhari served this country completely unblemished. Whether judged harshly or kindly, he embodied honesty and integrity. He inspired uncompromising transparency and accountability in public office—he was a moral and ethical compass for us all.

“I was privileged to serve him in different capacities—first as his campaign spokesman in 2019, then as minister. From these vantage positions, I saw he was a fierce stickler for order and discipline. He never sacrificed hierarchy or discipline for personal relationships. Subordinates, no matter how close, would step aside if unable to work with their superiors.”

He was hallmark of integrity and humility – Bagudu

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who also spoke at the special FEC meeting said that Buhari had an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership, while he remained a hallmark of integrity and humility.

He said: “To say that President Buhari is a former president is an understatement. He personified age, humility, sincerity, and clarity of thought. During grave times, like when 27 states could not pay salaries, he treated the economic crisis as a genuine national challenge. He convened councils where issues were transparently discussed by all—this strengthened our federation and national acceptance of our common challenges.”

His leadership pivotal in recapturing lost lands to Boko Haram, rebuilding North-East economy —Pate

Also speaking at the special FEC session, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said that the late Buhari had a five-decade influence on Nigeria, especially in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Pate said: “Today, we honour the indelible footprints of a quiet but resolute leader. His legacy stretches symmetrically across Nigeria’s half a century of post-independence history. When, as Lieutenant-Colonel, he was appointed governor of the Northeastern State—covering much of today’s region—his pro-poor policies, infrastructural upgrades, and social justice efforts ignited lifelong popular support.”

He described Buhari as the man who laid the foundation for the progress of Borno State, adding: “As the first military governor of the new Borno State, Colonel Buhari built its administrative infrastructure and oversaw a smooth regional transition. Later, as Federal Commissioner of Petroleum Resources, thousands of new oil pipelines, a refinery, and new depots were developed.”

He is a lover of development —Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, also reflected on Buhari’s life and times on Thursday, declaring that the late former President was a lover of development.

He said: “When the news broke that President Buhari had died, it was unbelievable. He lived a selfless life, from disciplined soldier rising in the Army, to military governor, then military and civilian president. As governor during his presidency, I witnessed unforgettable moments.

“I remember my team and I meeting him after joining the party—he called that moment one of his happiest, saying it proved his love for the entire country. When we named my state’s airport after him, he expressed humility and asked that we consider naming it after his friend instead. He approved the handover of the airport to the federal government along with a refund to the state.”

He said that Buhari championed the Anchor Borrowers Programme, upheld transparency through World Bank-backed initiatives, and insisted on fair financial treatment for all states, regardless of who governed them.

His integrity was unmatched —Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Thursday that the late President Buhari exhibited integrity that was unmatched.

Speaking at the special FEC on Thursday, Alake described the late president as a man of unwavering tenacity who was incorruptible and disciplined.

He said: “At 19, he gave his life for Nigeria, in sickness and in health, in war and in peace, in life and in death. He was raised in the ways of his people, schooled in the teachings of the Holy Prophet, and formed by a value system that inspired selfless nationalism.

“He was trained at the Nigerian Military College and Mons Officer Cadet School in England. At just 20 years old, he became a platoon commander… He fought and survived the Nigerian Civil War. He played a leading role in the coups and countercoups that saw the military intervene in Nigeria’s government.”

“The overthrown leader became the cornerstone of a new concept of faith and piety. The masses in the North, especially, ran to him. He stood for all that the negative elites denied them… He was meant to give his people a voice in a nation undergoing dramatic change. He walked a path guided by integrity and conviction. He made it true to a purpose higher than self.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim: He empathised with the marginalised, listened, and acted

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in her tribute, said that the late Buhari was a man who empathised with the marginalized and acted on their plight.

According to her, Buhari’s empathy, institutional impact, and lasting concern for Nigeria’s most vulnerable were extraordinary, adding that the day was a day to pay respects to a man of the people.

She said: “Great nations are built by united countries under whose shade they will never sit. Today, we honour His Excellency, one who sowed seeds of institutional resilience and compassion for the marginalized, knowing that the harvest will outlast his tenure. The best way to honour a legacy is not by burning a nation, but by building on it with courage.”

“It has been said that a nation is judged by the country’s most vulnerable population. In governance, some are remembered for what they built, but the late President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered not only for what he built, but for the lives he touched, the people he stood for. He advanced humanitarian response, ensured the legal backing for migrants, refugees, and displaced people, and always acted for the most vulnerable.”

