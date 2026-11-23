A non-governmental organisation, the Registered Trustees of Advocacy for Human Rights and Equal Opportunity, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja with a suit challenging the removal of Dr Halilu Ahmed Shaba as Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the subsequent appointment of another individual to the position.

The suit, filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, NASRDA, its Governing Council, the agency’s Director-General and Dr Adepoju M. Olamide, seeks judicial interpretation of relevant provisions of the National Space Research and Development Agency Act, 2010.

In its originating summons, the organisation is asking the court to determine whether the President had the statutory authority to remove Dr Shaba from office on May 22, 2024, while his five-year tenure, which commenced in April 2021, was still subsisting.

The plaintiff is also challenging the legality of the appointment of the seventh defendant as Director-General of NASRDA, contending that the office was not vacant when the appointment was made.

According to the court documents, the organisation maintains that under Section 14(1) of the NASRDA Act, the appointment of the Director-General is made by the President on the recommendation of the agency’s Governing Council, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

It further argues that Section 14(4) provides for a five-year tenure in the first instance, renewable once for another five years, while Section 21 prescribes the procedure for removal from office.

The plaintiff contends that Dr Shaba was duly appointed and confirmed by the Senate in April 2021 and that his statutory tenure was therefore expected to run until April 2026.

It alleges that his removal in May 2024 occurred without a recommendation from the Governing Council and without any established misconduct, incapacity or other statutory grounds justifying his removal.

The organisation further argues that the subsequent appointment of the seventh defendant, allegedly made while Dr Shaba’s tenure remained in force, was unlawful and could not be validated by subsequent Senate confirmation.

In its written address supporting the originating summons, the plaintiff maintains that the provisions of the NASRDA Act must be interpreted collectively, particularly Sections 3, 4, 14 and 21, rather than in isolation.

It also argues that the Governing Council has a distinct statutory role in the appointment and removal process and that the President cannot exercise powers assigned to the Council without complying with the procedure established by law.

The NGO describes the matter as one involving the rule of law, institutional accountability and the protection of statutory tenure in public institutions. It maintains that allowing the removal of statutory officeholders without adherence to prescribed procedures could undermine institutional stability and weaken confidence in public administration.

The plaintiff is consequently seeking declarations that the removal of Dr Shaba on May 22, 2024, was unlawful, null and void, as well as a declaration that the appointment of the seventh defendant was equally unlawful.

It is also asking the court to set aside both the removal and the subsequent appointment.