Tinubu advocates total elimination of nuclear weapons

President Bola Tinubu has called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons across the world.

Tinubu made the call while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the UN headquarters in New York.

Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Tinubu said the event reminds the world of its shared responsibility and collective resolve to eradicate dangerous weapons.

“Nigeria will continue to do its part to ensure the total elimination of nuclear weapons is achieved,” Tinubu said.

According to him, the elimination of nuclear weapons remains the only absolute guarantee against their use or threat of use.

“The catastrophic humanitarian consequences that could result from either intentional use or unintentional explosion of these dangerous weapons are dire,” he said.

Tinubu urged Nuclear-Weapon States to be mindful of the impact of weapons of mass destruction on human health, the environment, and vital economic resources, among others.

“We need to see action towards the dismantling of these weapons,” he said.

According to him, the continued existence of nuclear weapons poses a huge challenge to international peace and security.

The Nigerian leader reiterated his concern over the resistance and lack of political will by Nuclear-Weapon States to ensure the total elimination of their arsenals.

“We, therefore, urge all the Nuclear-Weapon States to implement all agreed measures towards achieving the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

“Nigeria also wishes to renew its call on all States to work assiduously towards the actualisation of the goals and objectives of a nuclear weapons-free world.

“We are convinced that the universalisation of the NPT is dependent upon strict compliance with its three pillars,” he said.

The three pillars are disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

He commended all States that had ratified the TPNW and urged those yet to do so to accede without delay.

“My delegation takes pride in having actively contributed to the negotiation process and in being among the first countries to sign the treaty,” he said.

He said the treaty represented a significant step towards achieving a world free of nuclear weapons.

“In this regard, my delegation also calls on all Nuclear-Weapon States to cease the testing, development, and modernisation of nuclear weapons, including associated research activities,” he said.

He said the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons to humanity prompted African countries to adopt the Pelindaba Treaty, declaring Africa a nuclear-weapons-free zone.

The Pelindaba Treaty prohibits, among other things, the stationing of nuclear explosive devices and their testing across the African continent.

Tinubu enjoined all Member States from other regions, especially those that are not yet free of nuclear weapons, to emulate Africa in their respective regions.

“Nigeria underscores the importance of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and, like many other developing countries, has embraced nuclear technology to advance its development goals,” he said.

Tinubu further reminded all States of their obligation to comply fully with existing frameworks in order to uphold global nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation norms.

According to him, the benefits of nuclear disarmament are enormous and cannot be underestimated.

“Member States must demonstrate sincerity of purpose and commitment to the goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

“While there are no easy solutions, we must remain resolutely focused on getting to a world free of nuclear weapons and be better assured of our survival as the human race,” he said.

