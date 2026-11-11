Tinubu: ADC-PCC flays APC’s 2027-2031 manifesto

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has dismissed the manifesto unveiled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), titled “2027-2031: From Reforms to Prosperity Agenda”, describing it as a repackaging of promises made in 2023.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council said the document does not represent a credible roadmap to national prosperity or reflect the realities confronting Nigerians.

It queried: “How can a government that has struggled to faithfully implement its budgets over the last three years suddenly begin preaching prosperity? What reforms is the APC talking about when the overwhelming majority of Nigerians have seen no meaningful improvement in their living conditions?”

The Council said what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled was not a new manifesto but a repackaged catalogue of promises made in 2023.

“In 2023, Nigerians were promised Renewed Hope. What they have experienced instead is renewed hunger, renewed hardship, renewed insecurity and renewed hopelessness,” it said.

The ADC-PCC said Tinubu had promised stable electricity, lower food prices, a stronger naira, jobs for youths and improved security. However, Nigerians were still grappling with unreliable power supply, high food costs, naira depreciation, unemployment and insecurity.

It added that the government had removed fuel subsidy, imposed additional taxes and embarked on borrowing, arguing that Nigerians were entitled to ask what projects, infrastructure and tangible benefits had resulted from these measures.

“The scale of borrowing under the Tinubu administration raises serious concerns about the country’s debt burden and the future being imposed on generations of Nigerians. A government that continues to borrow heavily while ordinary citizens struggle to survive must explain what the borrowed funds have achieved,” it said.

The Council said the economic reforms had imposed sacrifices on Nigerians without adequate protection or relief.

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It noted that subsidy removal without sufficient cushioning, currency reforms without adequate safeguards and increased taxation without demonstrable accountability were not the prosperity Nigerians had been promised.

The statement said the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, had acknowledged that the administration’s economic reforms were not working as expected and had inflicted hardship on Nigerians, adding that the admission reinforced what the ADC had consistently maintained.

“The APC’s decision to unveil its manifesto in Jigawa State, amid the usual political fanfare, cannot disguise the absence of measurable results. Nigerians need performance, not another political jamboree; they need accountability, not another glossy booklet,” it said.

The Council said Nigerians had not forgotten the promises made in 2023 on electricity, food security, employment, refineries, infrastructure and the proposed Akwa Ibom Deep Seaport, noting the gap between those promises and the current realities.

“If President Tinubu genuinely appreciates the hardship Nigerians are enduring, today should have been an opportunity to offer an honest account of his administration’s performance, rather than unveil another collection of promises,” it added.

The ADC-PCC said the 2027 general election would be a referendum on the administration’s record on the economy, security, employment and the welfare of citizens.

“The Council therefore calls on Nigerians to reject this recycled manifesto and embrace the African Democratic Congress as a credible alternative committed to restoring economic stability, national security, public accountability and the dignity of every Nigerian,” it said.