Tinubu acknowledges improved security in Kebbi — Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru-Abubakar, on Thursday said President Bola Tinubu appreciates the improved security situation in the country, particularly in Kebbi State.

Badaru disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The Defence Minister was in Kebbi for a special visit to further motivate and boost the morale of troops countering insecurity.

Badaru-Abubakar assured that the security situation has improved not only in Kebbi but across Nigeria compared to what it was in 2023.

“We are not saying that we have ended insecurity, but we are saying that we are improving gradually, slowly and steadily, and we will end it, Insha Allah,” he assured.

Regarding his mission to Kebbi, the minister said he came to discuss the operations of the troops, what they have been doing, and to deliver a message of appreciation from the President.

“The President is appreciative of what the troops are doing in the country, and specifically in Kebbi.

“And with the threats of Lakurawa, the troops have done so well. Mr President asked me to encourage them to do more so that we block the Lakurawa development in the country.

“Let us finish them at this stage and from here. The military leadership confirmed to me that they will not rest on their oars until they flush out Lakurawa and keep Kebbi and Nigeria safe,” he noted.

The minister also used the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of Governor Idris of Kebbi for holistically supporting the security agencies in discharging their mandate.

“The governor has confirmed himself that farmers have gone back to their farmlands, and a lot of activities have continued uninterrupted and unhindered,” the minister said.

He attributed the successes recorded in the state to the governor’s unwavering support for security agencies, while advising other state governors to emulate the positive gesture demonstrated by the Kebbi governor.

