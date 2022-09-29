Tinubu absent as Obi, Atiku, Dumebi, others sign peace accord

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent as candidates of parties for 2023 committed themselves to the signing of the peace accord at the 1st Signing of the National Peace Accord by Presidential Candidates and Party Chairmen ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The event which was held at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja was organised by the 17-member National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and The Kukah Centre, the secretariat of the NPC.

The NPC intends to commit political parties and their spokespersons to conduct their campaign (both online and offline) in a peaceful manner, devoid of ethnic, religious and hateful rhetoric to incite violence and to promote a focus on issue-based campaigns. It is also to commit the political parties, candidates and their spokespersons to accept the outcome of the election results as long as it has been judged to be free, fair and credible.

