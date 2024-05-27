President Bola Tinubu on Monday averred that the sorry state of the local government system has contributed to the developmental setbacks and the country’s inability to tackle the prevailing security threats.

The President who expressed the concern while delivering a keynote address during a one-day national discourse on Nigeria’s security challenges and good governance at the local government levels, however, said that good governance at all levels of government will foster development and reduce conflict.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, the President said a well-governed state is better equipped to address internal challenges such as terrorism, insurgency and communal violence.

He maintained that the absence of good governance leads to widespread corruption, political instability, economic disparities and social unrest which not only undermine human security by depriving individuals of their basic needs but also is a significant threat to national security by fostering conditions conducive for complete, complex and extremism.

“Sadly, the state of our local government system in Nigeria is a cause of concern, as its degradation, and incapacitation have continued significantly and have contributed significantly to our developmental setback and our inability to effectively address the prevailing national security threat.

“We find ourselves trapped in a paradoxical situation where the very areas most affected by security classes are rendered powerless and unable to mount any meaningful resistance or defence.

“Local Governments are the frontline defenders against insecurity, as they are closest to the people and possess intimate knowledge of their community’s needs and challenges. This is why some are advocating for community policing, as a panacea to end security challenges,” he noted.

He added that the scourge of insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality have inflicted untold suffering on people and undermined collective peace and prosperity.

The President also harped on the need for Nigerian leaders to act in the best interests of their citizens, uphold the rule of law and promote accountability, it creates an environment where all individuals can thrive.

He maintained that: “A well-governed state is better equipped to address internal challenges such as terrorism, insurgency and communal violence. Just through policies and programs that prioritize the well-being of the people and ensure that individuals meet their basic needs, the government can mitigate the root cause of conflict and promote peace within their borders.

“Absence of good governance leads to widespread corruption, political instability, economic disparities and social unrest. These factors not only undermine human security by depriving individuals of their basic needs but also are a significant threat to national security by fostering conditions conducive for complete, complex and extremism.

“On the other hand, Homeland Security is intrinsically linked to good governance, as it focuses on protecting individuals from various forms, such as poverty, disease, violence, and environmental degradation.

“Without adequate human security measures in place, people’s lives are at threat and rights violated and their dignity is compromised. It is imperative to recognize that the promotion of human security has emerged as the central focus of the new development paradigm.

“In today’s world, we understand that simply building arms and ammunition does not guarantee peace and security and political stability through national security lies in eradicating hunger, diseases, poverty and unemployment through sustainable development programs.

“Those factors hold the key to achieving an enduring national security. They will amount to nothing if we do not address the underlying threat of hunger disease, poverty, unemployment, political and economic economic exclusion, and lack of social amenities.”

In his address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Monday urged the 36 State Governors to prioritize the development of Nigeria and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to grant full autonomy to the Local Government Areas across the country.

This is as his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu underscored the urgent need to bridge the wide gaps in service delivery as people in the rural communities suffer due to the apparent failure of the Local Government system to meet up with their constitutional mandate.

Both lawmakers expressed their views at the national discourse on Nigeria’s security challenges and good governance at the Local Government Level organized by the 10th Assembly in Abuja.

Speaker Abbas who was represented by the Deputy Speaker at the event recalled that the Federal Government recently filed a legal action against the usurpation of local government functions by the sub-national governments.

He said the action showed Tinubu’s determination to correct the anomalies in the system to encourage speedy development at the local government level, stressing that the House has also made frantic efforts through various legislative interventions to arrest the situation.

The Speaker who decried the challenges of the third tier of government however said the House is committed to making the local government administration function optimally according to their mandate.

He said: “The failure of local government is well known to us. Despite the extensive provisions of the 1999 Constitution regarding the existence and functions of local governments, that tier of government has failed to live up to its billing. Some of the most significant challenges impeding their ability to fulfil their constitutionally assigned roles include the covert usurpation of local government functions by state governments, lack of financial autonomy due to the State Joint Local Government Account, political instability from tenure irregularities, and pervasive corruption.

“A critical component of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is the integration of local governments into the mainstream of governance in Nigeria. In a significant move, the Federal Government recently instituted legal action against the governors of the 36 states at the Supreme Court, addressing alleged misconduct in the administration of Local Government Areas (LGAs). This action underscores the President’s profound commitment to this issue, one he is intimately familiar with from his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

“We in the 10th National Assembly are determined and committed to ensuring local governments are recognised and sufficiently empowered to perform their constitutionally assigned roles. As contained in our Legislative Agenda, the House will continue to play a crucial role in advocating for and enacting the necessary legislative frameworks to ensure that local governments are granted the autonomy they rightfully deserve.

“This is not just a legislative duty but a commitment to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people and the Constitution. For this reason, I call on all Governors to put Nigeria first and collectively support the President in the quest to grant full autonomy to local governments.

“We must definitively resolve the controversy surrounding the status of Local Governments by providing the framework needed to ensure their optimal operation.

“Let me reassure you that the outcomes of this national dialogue will receive the full attention of the House and its Committee on Constitutional Amendment.”

In his own speech delivered by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere the Deputy Speaker regretted that non-State Actors are taking advantage of ungoverned spaces in the Local Government Areas to make life unbearable for people in rural communities.

“History often takes unexpected turns. Like a once-mighty warrior whose shield has grown rusty, our local governance system has faltered. The gaps in service delivery are wide, and the very people who need them most – our rural citizens – are suffering. This, in turn, has fueled social unrest and violence, creating fertile ground for those who seek to exploit instability.

“As many political analysts and development experts have noted, the near absence or complete breakdown of governance at the local level has created ungoverned spaces. These spaces have been exploited by non-state actors, making life increasingly unbearable for our rural populace. This is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform and revitalization at the grassroots level.

