Tinubu a doyen of Nigeria’s contemporary politics, a bridge-builder ― Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a doyen of Nigeria’s contemporary politics, a bridge-builder and a dedicated leader.

He made the assertion while receiving the APC chieftain in Government House, Gusau on Thursday.

Tinubu was in Zamfara to commiserate with the people over the recent twin bandits attacks in the state which left 58 persons dead in some communities of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press secretary of the governor, Jamilu Birnin Magaji said the former governor of Lagos, had spent 23 years fostering unity, nurturing and raising individuals who have distinguished themselves in human endeavours.

According to the statement, the APC leader is indeed a doyen of Nigeria’s contemporary politics, a bridge-builder and a dedicated leader.

‘Since the sad incident of attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas, we’ve been inundated with messages and visitations from all over the country.

‘ The sympathy visit by this political colossus(Tinubu) a towering personality and leader in many fields of human endeavour, will further console the bereaved communities and the entire people of the State.

Commenting on the prevailing insecurity in the state, Matawalle noted that the problem of banditry in Zamfara state has persisted for over a decade now, noting that on assuming office in 2019, he made it an utmost priority to address the issue as no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Considering the reality that the conflict is tied to ethnic fault lines, the governor said he initiated a reconciliation programme that leaders of thought overwhelmingly accepted all over the state.

‘As a result of the programme of dialogue and reconciliation, hostilities ceased for a period of over nine months, the statement quoted the governor.

‘ Also, hundreds of kidnapped persons were unconditionally released by their captors. The disarmament process started the glorious era of brotherliness, love, and mutual coexistence among all segments of the community and for the first time in more than a decade, the annual Fulani festival of Sharu was held in Gusau in 2019, the statement declared.

“As we get closer to 2023, we will be more vigilant and proactive, knowing that these destabilising forces are not likely to tone down their antics. They may continue to plot nefarious schemes in order to obtain political gains,” he noted.

Gov Matawalle on behalf of the government of Zamfara State thanked Sen. Tinubu for taking time to visit and commiserate with the State, praying Allah to richly reward him and fulfil his desire for building a strong bond among Nigerians across all the divides.

Earlier in his address, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he was in Zamfara state to commiserate with his brother, Governor Matawalle and the entire people of the State, describing the Governor as a bridge-builder, bold, and capable whose leadership acumen to lead in challenging times are unquantifiable, promising to support the Governor and security forces in their efforts to rid the state of the bedevilling insecurity.

While donating 50 million naira to the victims of the recent incident, the APC leader who was accompanied by the former Governor of Borno state, Sen. Kashim Shetima, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribado among others, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his support and resilience in fighting kidnapping, banditry, and other security threats in the various parts of the country.

