Tin-Can Customs generates N274.320bn revenue in six months

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recently said it intercepted 300 rounds of live ammunition, one pistol and two empty magazines alongside one suspect at the port.

It also said it recorded a collection of N274.320 billion revenue in the half year of 2022 and seized 145 kilograms of Colorado (Indian Hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks.

Speaking during a press briefing held recently at the Tin-Can Island Ports to showcase the seizures, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Adekunle Oloyede, said the revenue generated between January 1 to June 31, 2022, was a 27.50 increase from last year’s collection of N229.322 within the period under review.

According to him, Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation has helped the command to achieve an expedited clearance process due to predictability of value-assessment, increase in revenue generation, improved ease of doing business, generation of accurate statistics for the Federal Government and a host of others.

In the area of enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, he said the command handed over one suspect, one pistol, two empty magazines and 300 rounds of live ammunition to the DSS for further action.

Aside from these, he said other seizures include, 640 bales of used clothes, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (5mg/5ml), 1,814,400 pieces of Novalgen injections (500m/5ml), 48,450 rolls of cigarettes and 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder.

“In addition to the above, other detentions made include 3,303 pieces of motor batteries found in three containers falsely declared as three units of Toyota Hiace buses, four used Mack truck heads, one unit used Toyota Sequoia 2008 model, one unit of used Mercedes Benz GL450 2008 model and one unit of used 2011 Toyota 4Runner,” he said.

However, he added that the import of the seizures and items detained contravene sections 46, 47 and 161 of the Customs and Exercise Management Act (CEMA) CAP 45 LFN 2004, adding that the value of the seizures amounted to N1.301 billion.

The CAC said the men and officers of the command uncovered syndicates who forged his signature in order to release four vehicles out of the port, vowing that the perpetrators will be prosecuted and jailed.

However, he acknowledged the critical role played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Valuation unit, Customs Strike force, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) as well as interventions by sister regulatory agencies such as NDLEA, NAFDAC, DSS, SON, the Nigerian Police and others in masking these seizures and detentions.

In the area of trade facilitation, he said the command continues to provide a conducive environment for collaboration with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies of the government.

“Additionally, the dispute settlement structure of the command aligns with the provisions of the import duty mechanism outlined in paragraph (H) subparagraph (8) of the import guidelines, procedures and documentation requirements, which allows an importer to take delivery of his cargo in the case of persistent dispute after securing a bank bond, the total duties and taxes payable on the item being disputed,” he said.

