Tin-Can Customs breaks revenue record, generates N347bn in 2025 Q1

The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, the second largest Customs Command in Nigeria by size, volume and value, has broken its revenue record for the first qarter of 2025 by generating N347,935,672,476.00 which is 12.6 percent higher than the N304,000,000,000.00 generated in the corresponding period of 2024.

Giving a breakdown of the collections, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Frank Okechukwu Onyeka, said that the adoption of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi’s policy of consolidation, collaboration and innovation in carrying out his functions have rightly aided his performances at the Command.

The January 2025 revenue generation record shows a total of N116, 412,735,766.23 which represents 24.06 percent over and above the figure of N88, 430,126,122.76 recorded within the corresponding period of 2024.

The record for February of 2025 also shows that the sum of N103,254,292,839.23 was generated which is also 2.90 percent over and above the sum of N100,253,187,074.72 generated over the corresponding month of February 2024.

For the month of March, the Command generated the sum of N128,268,749,635.00 and this is 10.3 percent higher than the N115,100,000,000.00 generated over the corresponding period of 2024.

The total amount generated for the first quarter of 2025 is thus N347,935,672,476.00 which is 12.6 percent higher than the N304,000,000,000.00 generated in the corresponding period of 2024.

The CAC of the Command announced this figure while speaking with a group of journalists at the conference room of the Command recently.

Comptroller Onyeka also used the occasion to harp on the need for stakeholders to do more honest declarations so that seamless operational environment may exist and all sides may benefit from a much better conducive ecosystem. He was particularly appreciative of the support of the CG of Customs and the positive reviews that the media has so far accorded the Command.

Comptroller Onyeka promised to continue to engage stakeholders in every way possible so that there can be more all-round improvement in all aspects of their operations.