The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Tin-Can Island Customs Command, Emmanuel Agbor Ekok, has expressed concern over the absenteeism of releasing officers at the command, warning that such conduct would no longer be tolerated.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, JT Ansha, the Acting Customs Area Controller (CAC) made this known during his maiden parade following his assumption of leadership of the command.

According to the statement, the Acting CAC, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Emmanuel Agbor Ekok, used the occasion to outline his vision, expectations and key areas of priority for officers and men of the command.

In his address, he emphasised discipline, describing it as the foundation of effective service delivery and professionalism.

He stressed the importance of punctuality, integrity and protecting the reputation of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He also expressed concern over the absenteeism of some releasing officers, warning that such conduct would no longer be tolerated.

On revenue generation, Ekok charged officers to intensify efforts towards meeting and surpassing revenue targets while ensuring strict compliance with established procedures.

Regarding cargo examination, he urged officers to demonstrate professionalism, diligence and thoroughness, stressing the need to facilitate legitimate trade without compromising revenue collection and national security.

The Acting CAC further underscored the importance of teamwork, noting that collective responsibility, mutual respect and effective collaboration were essential to achieving the command’s objectives.

On promotion examinations, he encouraged officers and men to take their career development seriously by preparing adequately and remaining committed to continuous learning and professional advancement. He also wished those sitting for the forthcoming promotion examinations success.

He assured officers of his open-door policy, encouraging them to communicate their concerns, observations and constructive suggestions freely through the appropriate channels.

On officers’ welfare, Ekok reaffirmed his commitment to their well-being, noting that a motivated workforce remained critical to operational efficiency and productivity.

The maiden parade provided an opportunity for the Acting CAC to communicate his leadership expectations and set the tone for a disciplined, result-oriented and progressive administration.

He concluded by urging all officers and men to remain committed, loyal and dedicated to the collective responsibility of taking the Tin-Can Island Port Command to greater heights.