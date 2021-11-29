Timothy Adegoke: IGP must fish out those behind gruesome murder ― Okei-Odumakin

A group, Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC), led by Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Monday, expressed rude over the gruesome murder of Mr Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s Degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the sad incident, no matter whose ox is gored.

It would be recalled that Mr Adegoke, had travelled from Abuja to Ile-Ife on November 5, 2021, for an examination at the OAU, Ile-Ife and lodged at Hilton Hotel, Ile Ife, where he eventually met his untimely death.

WA, while sadly noting that unholy circumstances leading to Adegoke’s death had drawn the attention of international human rights watch organisations and Nigeria as a country was expected to prove her mettle as a society of justice, no matter whose ox is gored, equally called on local, state and federal agencies concerned with the matter to ensure that their duties were discharged without having their hands soiled.

WA president, Okei-Odumakin, made the call in a release made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying that the IG and other security outfits in the country needed to set out and fish out those behind the gruesome murder of the late student as “injustice somewhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” quoting the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Okei-Odumakin, while saying that the group’s hearts remained with the widow, children and relatives of the late student, however, assured that WACC was resolved to continue to closely monitor events around the ongoing investigation into the death of Adegoke.

She further assured that the group remained committed to ensuring that justice was served and that such unfortunate incidents did not repeat itself in the country.

“We will continue to closely monitor events around the ongoing investigation into the death of Timothy, as we remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and that such unfortunate incident is not witnessed again in our society.

“Our hearts remain with the widow, children and relatives of the deceased,” Okei-Odumakin said.

