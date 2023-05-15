A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the International Community to disassociate themselves and also steer clear of the proposed inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Frank who described such event as illegal, specifically called on the United State of America, United Kingdom, European Union, African Union and ECOWAS among others, “to as a matter of integrity steer clear from any form of preparations or attendance of the planned inauguration.”

In a statement released Monday in Abuja, Timi Frank said it will be in the best interest of the International Community to properly ascertain the mood of the country and allow for all litigations and closure on the outcome of the electoral cases in court before lending support to whomsoever is declared as the authentic winner of the recently conducted elections in Nigeria.

According to the Bayelsa born political activist, save for the voice of reason, the aftermath of the declaration of the Presidential results would have turned sour, but for the timely appeal by the various opposition leaders to their supporters in seeking redress at the courts as the only constitutional recognized means in challenging an illegality.

He said: “As last minute preparations for the inauguration of an illegality continues to dominate the political and social space in Nigeria, we are poised to advise all intending invitees especially the international community to steer clear from any of such events, as more Nigerians continue to disassociate themselves from being a part of this grand conspiracy foisted on the Nigerian people by dubious state actors, using instruments of coercion and manipulation in subverting the will of the people.

“Never have we witnessed such brazen criminality perpetrated by an electoral umpire and the ruling party in disenfranchising the majority of the people by conniving with other agencies of government to ensure victory by all means to a particular candidate.

“By blatantly refusing to follow its own procedure in the final declarations of results as announced earlier to all Nigerians by the INEC chief, it will be safe to conclude that the last minute change of plans was the final icing on the cake in ensuring that the will of the people is subverted and truncated by any means necessary.

“In the light of the aforementioned, I would like to call on all members of the international community, especially the US, UK, EU, AU, ECOWAS and others to as a matter of integrity steer clear from any form of preparations or attendance of the planned inauguration.

“Accepting to be present for this all time charade, which is already subjudice will subsequently give credence to this illegality by the various governments which you represent. It will be in your best interest to properly ascertain the mood of the country and allow for all litigations and closure on this matter before you lend your support to whomsoever is declared as the authentic winner of the elections.

“Furthermore, the support for constitutional democracy as practiced by the US, UK and the EU states cannot be overemphasized. Therefore, the international community must disassociate itself forthwith from plans to attend any inauguration, until the will of the people is expressly determined by the judiciary.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, said any form of congratulatory messages or acceptability demonstrated by representatives of various countries in Nigeria “will further suggest that indeed your governments are accomplices in disenfranchising the good people of Nigeria of a functional democracy as practiced and preached by your various governments.





“It will be foolhardy and catastrophic to join in endorsing an illegitimate process leading to the forming of a government, which is clearly not in tandem with your values.

“I will like to therefore, seek your understanding in boycotting any of such invitations aimed at undermining our hard earned democracy. Let your voices be made clear once and for all in ensuring that the proper process leading to the declaration of a winner is followed and accepted by all Nigerians in this regard.”

