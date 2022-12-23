TIMELINE: 50 times INEC offices have been attacked since 2019 and their locations

InecinecIn the past three years, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been attacked 50 times, Tribune Online reports.
The attacks occurred in 15 States while Imo topped the chart with 11 attacks followed by Osun with seven attacks.
According to data released, other states include Enugu (5), Akwa Ibom (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (4), Abia (4), Ebonyi (4) and Anambra (2), while Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa and Ogun recorded one case.
“These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen/hoodlums. The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire accidents, natural disasters such as flooding or rain/wind storms, the snatching/destruction of electoral materials during elections, burglary and attack on election duty officials.”
2019
4 States 9 INCIDENTS
- Osun
23 FEB
Oriade LGA office
Incident: Arson and vandalisation
Cause: Thuggery
- Bayelsa
16 NOV
Nembe LGA office
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: Thuggery
Imo
03 FEB
Orlu LGA office
Incident: Arson
Cause: Post-election violence after the court-ordered re-run election.
24 FEB
Isiala Mbano LGA office
Incident: Arson
Cause: Post-Election Violence.
10 MAR
Ngor Okpala LGA office
Incident: Arson
Cause: Post-Election Violence
Akwa Ibom
Obot Akara LGA office
22 FEB
Incident: Arson – 12 election duty vehicles set ablaze
Cause: Thuggery
Ibesikpo Asutan LGA office
06 MAR 2019
Incident: Arson
Cause: Thuggery
Eastern Obolo LGA office
06 MAR 2019
Incident: Arson
Cause: Thuggery
Mpat Enin LGA office
09 MAR 2019
Incident: Arson
Cause: Thuggery
- 2020
9 States 21 Incidents
Osun
Orolu LGA office
24 OCT 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Atakumosa LGA office
24 OCT 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Ifelodun LGA office
24 OCT 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Ede South LGA office
24 OCT 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Irepodun LGA office
24 OCT 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Ondo
Okitipupa LGA office
22 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Lagos
Lagos Island LGA office
20 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Imo
Aboh Mbaise LGA office
14 JAN 2020
Incident: Arson
Cause: Protest against the judgement of the Supreme Court in respect of the Governorship election
Ehime Mbano LGA office
23 Oct 2020
Incident: Arson
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA office
23 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Borno
Hawul LGA office
26 NOV 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: Boko Haram Attack
Taraba
Wukari LGA office
25 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Donga LGA office
25 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Anambra
Nnewi North LGA office
21 Oct 2020
Incident: Arson and vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Cross River
State Headquarters
24 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Akpabuyo LGA office
24 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Bakassi LGA office
24 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Calabar Municipal LGA office
24 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Abia
Aba South LGA office
20 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
Aba South LGA office
13 DEC 2020
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Arochukwu LGA office
21 Oct 2020
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: EndSARS Protest
- 2021
7 States 11 incidents
Kaduna
Giwa LGA office
30 JAN 2021
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: Attack by bandits
Ebonyi
Ebonyi LGA office
18 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Ezza North LGA office
18 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Izzi LGA office
18 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Enugu
Udenu LGA office
13 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson and Vandalisation
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
State Headquarters Office
16 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson and Vandalisation
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Igboeze South LGA office
23 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Akwa Ibom
Essien Udim LGA office
02 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Anambra
State Headquarters Office
23 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Abia
Ohafia LGA office
09 MAY 2021
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Imo
Ahiazu Mbaise LGA office
23 MAY 2021
Incident: Vandalisation
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
- 2022 5 states, 8 incidents
Ogun
Abeokuta South LGA office
Incident: Arsen
NV 10 2022
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Osun
Ede South LCA office
Incident: Arson
NV 10, 2022
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Ebonyi
tzzi LGA office
Incident: Arson
NV 27 2022
Cause: Unknown gunmen/ hoodlums
Enugu
Igbooze North LCA office
July 03 2022
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Udenu LCA office
DEC 01 2022
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Imo
Orlu LGA office
Incident: Arson
Dec 2 2022
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
Oru West LGA office
Incident: Arson
Dec 2, 2022
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
State Headquarters, Owerri
DEC 12, 2022
Incident: Arson
Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums
ANALYSIS OF INCIDENTS
Imo: 11 Cases
Osun: 7 Cases
Akwa-Ibom: 5 Cases
Enugu: 5 Cases
Abia: 4 Cases
Ebonyi: 4 Cases
Cross River: 4 Cases
Anambra: 2 Cases
Lagos: 1 Case
Ondo: 1 Case
Bayelsa: 1 Case
Ogun: 1 Case
15 States 50 incidents
TYPE OF INCIDENTS
1 Bandit attack
4 Post-election violence
1 Boko-Haram
6 Thuggery during Elections
18 EndSARS Protest
20 Unknown gunmen and Hoodlums
Source: INEC