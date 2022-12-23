TIMELINE: 50 times INEC offices have been attacked since 2019 and their locations

InecinecIn the past three years, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been attacked 50 times, Tribune Online reports.

The attacks occurred in 15 States while Imo topped the chart with 11 attacks followed by Osun with seven attacks.

According to data released, other states include Enugu (5), Akwa Ibom (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (4), Abia (4), Ebonyi (4) and Anambra (2), while Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa and Ogun recorded one case.

“These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen/hoodlums. The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire accidents, natural disasters such as flooding or rain/wind storms, the snatching/destruction of electoral materials during elections, burglary and attack on election duty officials.”

2019

4 States 9 INCIDENTS

Osun

23 FEB

Oriade LGA office

Incident: Arson and vandalisation

Cause: Thuggery

23 FEB Oriade LGA office Incident: Arson and vandalisation Cause: Thuggery Bayelsa

16 NOV

Nembe LGA office

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: Thuggery

Imo

03 FEB

Orlu LGA office

Incident: Arson

Cause: Post-election violence after the court-ordered re-run election.

24 FEB

Isiala Mbano LGA office

Incident: Arson

Cause: Post-Election Violence.

10 MAR

Ngor Okpala LGA office

Incident: Arson

Cause: Post-Election Violence

Akwa Ibom

Obot Akara LGA office

22 FEB

Incident: Arson – 12 election duty vehicles set ablaze

Cause: Thuggery

Ibesikpo Asutan LGA office

06 MAR 2019

Incident: Arson

Cause: Thuggery

Eastern Obolo LGA office

06 MAR 2019

Incident: Arson

Cause: Thuggery

Mpat Enin LGA office

09 MAR 2019

Incident: Arson

Cause: Thuggery

2020

9 States 21 Incidents





Osun

Orolu LGA office

24 OCT 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Atakumosa LGA office

24 OCT 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Ifelodun LGA office

24 OCT 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Ede South LGA office

24 OCT 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Irepodun LGA office

24 OCT 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Ondo

Okitipupa LGA office

22 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Lagos

Lagos Island LGA office

20 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Imo

Aboh Mbaise LGA office

14 JAN 2020

Incident: Arson

Cause: Protest against the judgement of the Supreme Court in respect of the Governorship election

Ehime Mbano LGA office

23 Oct 2020

Incident: Arson

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA office

23 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Borno

Hawul LGA office

26 NOV 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: Boko Haram Attack

Taraba

Wukari LGA office

25 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Donga LGA office

25 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Anambra

Nnewi North LGA office

21 Oct 2020

Incident: Arson and vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Cross River

State Headquarters

24 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Akpabuyo LGA office

24 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Bakassi LGA office

24 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Calabar Municipal LGA office

24 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Abia

Aba South LGA office

20 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

Aba South LGA office

13 DEC 2020

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Arochukwu LGA office

21 Oct 2020

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: EndSARS Protest

2021

7 States 11 incidents

Kaduna

Giwa LGA office

30 JAN 2021

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: Attack by bandits

Ebonyi

Ebonyi LGA office

18 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Ezza North LGA office

18 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Izzi LGA office

18 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Enugu

Udenu LGA office

13 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson and Vandalisation

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

State Headquarters Office

16 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson and Vandalisation

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Igboeze South LGA office

23 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Akwa Ibom

Essien Udim LGA office

02 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Anambra

State Headquarters Office

23 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Abia

Ohafia LGA office

09 MAY 2021

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Imo

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA office

23 MAY 2021

Incident: Vandalisation

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

2022 5 states, 8 incidents

Ogun

Abeokuta South LGA office

Incident: Arsen

NV 10 2022

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Osun

Ede South LCA office

Incident: Arson

NV 10, 2022

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Ebonyi

tzzi LGA office

Incident: Arson

NV 27 2022

Cause: Unknown gunmen/ hoodlums

Enugu

Igbooze North LCA office

July 03 2022

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Udenu LCA office

DEC 01 2022

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Imo

Orlu LGA office

Incident: Arson

Dec 2 2022

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

Oru West LGA office

Incident: Arson

Dec 2, 2022

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

State Headquarters, Owerri

DEC 12, 2022

Incident: Arson

Cause: Unknown gunmen/hoodlums

ANALYSIS OF INCIDENTS

Imo: 11 Cases

Osun: 7 Cases

Akwa-Ibom: 5 Cases

Enugu: 5 Cases

Abia: 4 Cases

Ebonyi: 4 Cases

Cross River: 4 Cases

Anambra: 2 Cases

Lagos: 1 Case

Ondo: 1 Case

Bayelsa: 1 Case

Ogun: 1 Case

15 States 50 incidents

TYPE OF INCIDENTS

1 Bandit attack

4 Post-election violence

1 Boko-Haram

6 Thuggery during Elections

18 EndSARS Protest

20 Unknown gunmen and Hoodlums

Source: INEC