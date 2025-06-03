Letters

Time to discontinue gender discrimination in our customary laws

Jimoh Mumin
Professor of African Law and Gender Justice and Human Rights at Bowen University, Professor Mary-Ann Ajayi has called for the elimination of customary laws that are repugnant to natural justice in her 22nd inaugural lecture which was delivered in the presence of many senior advocates of Nigeria including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, on May 29. 

In her lecture titled, ‘The paradox of customary laws and human rights in Africa,’ it was stated that in certain customary laws, it is the eldest son of the family that has the right to inherit the father’s property. 

Professor Ajayi knows a lot about customary laws, gender justice and human rights and she has been one of the leading voices in Nigeria to promote equality and fairness among female and male children. 

Ajayi argued in the lecture that many of the customary laws are not archaic in the strict sense, but need fine-tuning to make them consistent with the contemporary human rights laws. 

Customary laws have been used to settle land dispute and also to promote our cultural heritage. However, customary laws in Nigeria must be reformed to align with fundamental principles of equality and justice.  There is the need for the presidency to call on the traditional rulers, as the custodian of customs and traditions in Nigeria, to expunge the discrimination of female children from their customary laws.  

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan Oyo State.

