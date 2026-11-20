Popular social media platform, TikTok, has unveiled its Election Centre in Nigeria, an in-app information hub designed to provide users with accurate and up-to-date information ahead of the 2027 general election.

The initiative was announced at TikTok’s 2027 Nigeria Election Media Workshop held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, as the platform outlined its measures to promote election integrity and user safety and to tackle misinformation ahead of the polls.

The platform said the Election Centre would provide essential electoral information, including election dates, links to voter registration, details on when, how, and where to vote, as well as media literacy videos to help users navigate election-related information.

As part of the initiative, TikTok disclosed that it had partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dubawa to provide users with reliable election-related information through the centre.

Speaking at the workshop, Keagile Makgoba, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, said the increasing number of journalists and the growing volume of news content on the platform had made it necessary to equip media professionals with the knowledge to navigate the changing digital media landscape.

Makgoba noted that the number of journalists using TikTok had increased significantly in recent years, alongside the growth in news content shared on the platform.

She stressed that the platform caters to diverse interests and communities, noting that it is not limited to users who create or consume particular categories of content.

“TikTok is for the people by the people. There is a community for every single person on TikTok,” Makogba said.

She explained that TikTok’s approach to election integrity and safety is built around three major priorities: protecting users, empowering its community and partnering with relevant organisations and platforms.

The partnership strategy includes working with organisations such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to promote election integrity and strengthen efforts to address challenges associated with election-related content.

Makgoba also highlighted the platform’s measures to combat online hate and hate speech through its content policies, community safety tools and collaboration with experts.

She said TikTok does not permit hate speech or hateful behaviour and bans individuals and organisations involved in hateful and violent activities.

She added that the platform provides users with additional safety features and media literacy resources to help them identify harmful content and make informed decisions about information encountered online.

Also speaking at the workshop, Martins Ayotunde and Kunle Adebajo, representatives of Code for Africa (CfA), a digital democracy and civic technology organisation, highlighted the importance of fact-checking and digital tools in combating information manipulation.

Both speakers examined information disorder, the importance of fact-checking and the different actors and motivations behind information manipulation and interference.

Journalists were also introduced to common tactics and narratives used by those seeking to influence public discourse through misinformation, propaganda and other forms of information manipulation.

The session further focused on practical approaches to verifying visual claims, including photographs and videos, as well as identifying deepfakes and synthetic media.

Participants were encouraged to strengthen their verification skills and use digital investigative tools to establish the authenticity of information before publishing or sharing it.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NUJ, Oyo State Council, Akeem Abas, commended TikTok for organising the workshop and training 150 journalists in the state.

Abas said the initiative was important in preparing journalists for the future of the profession, particularly as technological advancements continue to reshape news gathering and dissemination.

He urged media professionals to embrace emerging technologies while remaining vigilant against threats to credible journalism, including the spread of false information and the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate content.

“Journalists must be vigilant against misinformation, disinformation, deepfakes and politically sponsored propaganda.

“We must not allow ourselves to become tools in the hands of desperate politicians.”